Cold Spring Tavern announces music schedule

SANTA BARBARA — Cold Spring Tavern, 5995 Stagecoach Road, has announced its lineup of musicians for January.
JAN. 1
Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan 1:30-4:30 p.m.
JAN. 7
— Oddley Straight 1:30-4:30 p.m.
— Cadillac Angels, 5-8 p.m.
JAN. 8
Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
JAN. 14
— Grass Mountain, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
—Do No Harm, 5-8 p.m.
JAN. 15
Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
JAN. 21
— Green Flag Summer, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
— Musicians to be determined for 5-8 p.m.
JAN. 22
Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
JAN. 28
— Bobby, Finn and Dave (BFD), 1:30-4:30 p.m.
— Hoodlum Friends, 5-8 p.m.
JAN. 29
Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
For more information, go to www.coldspringtavern.com.
— Dave Mason