Cold Spring Tavern announces music schedule

SANTA BARBARA — Cold Spring Tavern, 5995 Stagecoach Road, has announced its lineup of musicians for January.

JAN. 1

Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan 1:30-4:30 p.m.

JAN. 7

— Oddley Straight 1:30-4:30 p.m.

— Cadillac Angels, 5-8 p.m.

JAN. 8

Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

JAN. 14

— Grass Mountain, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

—Do No Harm, 5-8 p.m.

JAN. 15

Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

JAN. 21

— Green Flag Summer, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

— Musicians to be determined for 5-8 p.m.

JAN. 22

Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

JAN. 28

— Bobby, Finn and Dave (BFD), 1:30-4:30 p.m.

— Hoodlum Friends, 5-8 p.m.

JAN. 29

Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

For more information, go to www.coldspringtavern.com.

— Dave Mason