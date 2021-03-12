Cold Spring virtual talent show

MONTECITO — Students at Cold Spring School in Montecito are embracing their first virtual talent show, which begins at 6 p.m. tonight.

The Cold Spring School Foundation sponsored this free event, hoping community members will support the school’s talented students.

Holding the event via Zoom has allowed participants to get creative and show off skills off-stage.

“Students who cannot usually participate in a traditional show can now bring new talent to the stage,” Sara DiSalvo, drama and music teacher, said in a statement. “We get to see kids do things like surf, mountain climb, and even act on camera. The added level of editing and videography is a talent in and of itself.”

Two students filmed a Matilda short film together; another group performed a spoken-word poem with an original comic book.

Other talents include: custom art backgrounds, music videos and time lapses of art projects.

The virtual format engaged parents, helping their children bring their vision to fruition.

Parents Allie Macphail and Renee Dektor volunteered to direct, organize and edit the show. Student president Summer Smith and vice president Ceci Duarte will emcee.

To tune in, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/87819418466.

— Annelise Hanshaw