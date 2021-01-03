Cold Springs board, do your job!

Sounds like Cold Springs school board Members are from the Twilight Zone where you attack constituents instead of representing them. They wouldn’t last a week on “The Apprentice: School Board Season.”

Let me help you do your job.

Board Members: “Who gave the Measure C auditors fraudulent bond committee members’ names?”

Pause for an answer.

“Great, thanks, YOU’RE FIRED! Now, about the misspending of the developer fees …”

Welcome to reality, Cold Springs board members. If you don’t do your job and hold these public employees accountable for their illegal actions or you fail to get a forensic audit to find out where our tax money actually went or if you keep calling people asking legitimate questions “mentally ill,” I’ve got two words for you all,.

“Recall election!”

E. Greene

Montecito