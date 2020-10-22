COLE, Bruce Nelson

Bruce Nelson Cole, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 9, 1935 to William and Laverne Cole, died at his home in Crescent City, Florida on September 26, 2020. He was 85.

Growing up as an only child, he lost his father at a young age and moved to Miami, Florida with his mother and grandparents, Nels and Nellie Nelson. His mother was an artist and teacher, which influenced his creative abilities early in life. He especially enjoyed painting.

After completing his primary education, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, obtaining his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Psychology. He met and married Joan Cole, (Renehan) in 1957. His son, Martin, was born in 1958 and then his daughter, Sharon, in 1961. He moved his family to Santa Barbara, California where he worked for the Social Security Administration, and shortly afterward moved to Berkeley, California. He divorced in 1964 and continued living and working throughout the San Francisco Bay area. He worked as a professor at the California Institute of Asian Studies and later as a Rehab Counselor for the California State Dept of Health and Rehabilitative Services. When not working, he enjoyed creative activities and times surrounded by friends. Bruce found his true love for the Arts, attending fairs, festivals and galleries. He loved visiting San Francisco Golden Gate Park, the solace found at the Tea Garden and being surrounded by towering Eucalyptus trees.

In 1977, Bruce returned to Miami, living next door to his mother and grandmother. He worked for the Florida State Dept. of Health and Rehab Services and then for the Dade County School District until his retirement. He spent many of his retirement years entertaining others through Storytelling. He loved to perform and engage others in mythical tales.

In 2011, Bruce left Miami and moved north to the small town of Crescent City. He was happy to leave the city life for a tranquil area. He continued his love of entertaining others and was a well-known fixture in coffee houses, clubs and various venues.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Laverne Cole and grandparents, Nels and Nellie Nelson.

He is survived by his children, Martin Cole of Welaka, Florida and Sharon Cole of Eureka, California; his grandson, Christopher (Helen) Cole of North Attleborough, Massachusetts; granddaughter, Stephanie (Seager) Tennis of Tombstone, Arizona and a great-granddaughter, Emma Cole of North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

No services have been planned.

Arrangements were under the direction of Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home, Crescent City.