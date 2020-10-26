Collage artist Marshall Brown gives talk

SANTA BARBARA — Collage artist, architect and Princeton Urban Imagination Center director Marshall Brown will give a free virtual talk on his artform through the Santa Barbara Museum of Art today.

According to a news release, the talk titled “Collage Is… Collage Ain’t” will focus on collage making as a “transgressive medium” that “embraces multiple histories, formal impurities, and uncertain visions for the future.”

The talk will be from noon to 1 p.m. today, and free tickets can be reserved at tickets.sbma.net.

— Josh Grega