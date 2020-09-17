College basketball to tip off on Nov. 25

The NCAA Division 1 Council voted on Wednesday to start the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons on Nov. 25.

The original starting date of Nov. 10 was scuttled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UCSB director of athletics John McCutcheon said he plans to meet with men’s basketball coach Joe Pasternack and women’s coach Bonnie Henrickson to discuss scheduling and other issues. Both teams began outdoor conditioning on Monday.

The NCAA Council also announced that no exhibitions or scrimmages will be allowed before Nov. 25.

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, had pinpointed Nov. 25 as a good starting date since a majority of college campuses are planning to end their fall semesters at the Thanksgiving break.

