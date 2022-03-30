College courses offered in Santa Barbara County jails again

COURTESY PHOTO

Inmates take advantage of a college course offered by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is once again offering college courses in its jails to incarcerated individuals.

“Quality education is one of the most effective forms of crime prevention,” Sheriff Bill Brown said. “It builds self-esteem, breaks down racial and ethnic barriers and improves relationships. Public safety is enhanced through the reduced likelihood that inmates will reoffend and by increasing their chances for success upon release.”

The offerings are in collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office, Santa Barbara City College and Allan Hancock College.

For 106 incarcerated individuals at the Sheriff’s Office Main Jail, GED, personal development and ServSafe courses are offered. ServSafe prepares students for restaurant employment while personal development courses increase leadership competencies, management skills and educational planning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At the Northern Branch Jail, individuals can take sanitation, safety and equipment courses, food preparation courses and resume writing and career planning training, among a bevy of other courses. Students can also take an Introduction to Human Services class with instruction encompassing certification and licensing in a variety of fields as well as information about dealing with stress, self-care, cultural sensitivity and competency and ethical and legal issues.

Instruction began this week for 53 incarcerated students in new classrooms at the Northern Branch Jail, according to a news release.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit will also offer courses on parenting, relationships and reading comprehension.

