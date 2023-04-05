College encourages students to apply for California College Corps

SANTA MARIA — Allan Hancock College, located in Santa Maria, is encouraging students to apply for the California College Corps program to earn money to pay for college.

The college is currently accepting applications for the statewide program which allows students to earn a living stipend, $10,000 for college, and the Education Award in exchange for volunteering with nonprofits such as K-12 schools, food banks or climate action organizations in the Santa Maria area.

This is the second year of the program. Last year, the college welcomed 50 students as part of the program’s inaugural cohort.

The College Corps program is open to full-time Allan Hancock students who are in good academic standing. AB 540 CA Dream Act students are also eligible.

Applications for the program are due by April 30.

To learn more or to apply, visit hancockcollege.edu/careers/collegecorps.php.

— Annika Bahnsen