College football recap

Here are Saturday’s results from across the country for the Associated Press Top-25.

No. 1 Alabama 63, Kentucky 3

No. 3 Ohio State 42, No. 9 Indiana 35

No. 6 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17

No. 7 Cincinnati 36, UCF 33

No. 8 BYU 66, North Alabama 14

No. 19 Northwestern 17, No. 10 Wisconsin 7

No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35

No. 13 Georgia 31, Mississippi St. 24

No. 14 Oklahoma 41, No. 14 Oklahoma St. 13

No. 15 Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian St. 23

No. 17 Iowa State 45, Kansas State 0

NC State 15, No. 21 Liberty 14

No. 23 Auburn 30, Tennessee 17

No. 25 Tulsa 30, Tulane 24 (2OT) F/Thursday

No. 20 USC @ Utah was still in progress as of deadline Saturday night.

The following contests were postponed due to COVID-19:

No. 4 Clemson @ Florida State

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

No. 12 Miami vs. Georgia Tech

No. 15 Marshall vs. Charlotte

No. 22 Texas @ Kansas

No. 24 Louisiana vs. Central Arkansas

email: sports@newspress.com