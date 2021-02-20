College Foundation board adds members

The Allan Hancock College Foundation board has added two members.

George Grama of Orcutt and Erica Jane Flores of the Santa Ynez Valley were elected with unanimous votes to serve three-year terms.

Ms. Flores, a fourth-generation Santa Ynez Valley native, is the development and communications director for Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People. Before joining PHP, she was the director of development for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Ms. Flores received a bachelor’s in agricultural business from Cal State Chico and was named a Distinguished 21st Century Graduate at the university. Last November, Ms. Flores was elected a trustee of the College School District in Santa Ynez and is its board’s vice president.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erica to our board of directors,” said Jon Hooten, executive director of College Advancement. “She brings a passion for education and a commitment to the Santa Ynez Valley to our work of supporting often-overlooked students in our district.”

Mr. Grama is the director of focal plane operations at Raytheon Vision Systems, managing the front-end manufacturing operations at both the Lompoc and Goleta facilities. His background includes a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the University of Central Florida and a master’s in business administration from Florida State University.

In addition, he possesses professional certifications in executive leadership and change leadership from Cornell University. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, kayaking and fishing with his family across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“George is a great addition to the AHC Foundation,” said Mr. Hooten. “His industry experience combined with his dedication to education will be valuable on our board.”

