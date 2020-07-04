COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

UCSB alum promoted to head coach of UC Riverside men’s basketball

UCSB graduate Mike Magpayo, right, has been promoted to head coach of the UC Riverside men's basketball.

UCSB graduate Mike Magpayo has been promoted to head coach of the UC Riverside men’s basketball program to replace David Patrick, director of athletics Tamica Smith Jones announced this week.

Patrick, who guided the Big West Conference school to a school-record-tying 17 NCAA Division I victories last year, announced this week that he is leaving Riverside to become the associate head coach at the University of Arkansas.

“You go to all these coaching seminars, and Tamica Smith-Jones puts on a great one here where they tell you get in the popcorn machine,” Magpayo, 40, said. “Well, I’m definitely in the popcorn machine now.

“I’m excited, but I was sad – very sad — when DP told us the news. Coach Patrick is just a great human being and I’m feeling it and I was feeling it last night when he told us. I really have allowed that to marinate more than I’ve allowed the excitement of being a head coach to marinate. But I feel great, to be honest.”

Patrick said he was “thrilled” to have Magpayo succeed him at Riverside.

“I have no doubt about the way Mike and the staff will represent this program,” he said.

Magpayo had been serving as Patrick’s associate head coach, coordinating a defense which finished eighth in the nation by allowing just 60.6 points per game last season. The Highlanders also ranked 51st by holding its opponents to just 40.4% field-goal shooting.

“Over the last two years, coach Patrick rapidly built a winning program here at UC Riverside,” Magpayo said. “We operate with a high-performance mindset and coach Patrick and our staff have recruited an elite group of student-athletes.

“Our student-athletes tied a record for wins last year and were outstanding in the classroom as well with a cumulative GPA of 3.09. Leading our program is special and doing so in my home area of Southern California is truly special.”

Magpayo, a native of Hacienda Heights, attended UCSB from 1997 to 2001. He earned a degree in business economics and was also active in the university’s Exercise and Sports Studies Department. He coached youth basketball teams in Santa Barbara and also served as an assistant coach at Laguna Blanca School. UCSB dropped its ESS program in 2009.

Magpayo made use of his business economics degree during a seven-year stint as CEO of a multi-million dollar real estate firm in Southern California. He continued coaching, however, by assisting the high school programs at Redondo Union, Newport Harbor and Aliso Niguel.

He was eventually lured to New York to become director of basketball operations for then-Columbia basketball coach Kyle Smith.

Magpayo wound up creating and maintaining a state-of-the-art recruiting database and building the infrastructure of Smith’s statistics-heavy program. He was promoted to assistant coach for the next three years and then coached for four more years at Campbell University.

He was reunited with Smith Jones at the University of San Francisco for one season before Patrick brought him onto his staff at Riverside two years ago.

“We are thankful for coach Patrick and the work he and our staff have done to turn our men’s basketball program around,” Smith Jones said. “He and his team have provided a solid foundation for where we want to take this program and by all accounts, we are ahead of schedule.

“We wish Coach Patrick and his family all the best at Arkansas and I am fully confident coach Magpayo will keep this team on the upward trajectory it is on.”

Magpayo was recently named as one of Silver Waves Media’s “Top 50 Most Impactful Low Major Coaches.” He is also believed to be the first Division I head men’s basketball coach of Asian descent.

In 2012, he founded the Asian Coaches Association, a unified organization of networking, support, and development for Asian coaches and coaches worldwide.

Magpayo’s first game coaching against his alma mater will be at Riverside on Saturday, Jan. 23. He will return to UCSB on Thursday, Feb. 25.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

GAUCHOS GET TRANSFER

Taylor Mole, a 6-foot-2 junior from Australia, announced that she is transferring from Colorado State to play basketball at UCSB. She will sit out as a redshirt next season and begin playing for the Gauchos during the 2021-22 school year.

Of the 25 baskets she made during her two seasons at Colorado State, 17 were from 3-point range. She shot 34.8% from three this past season while playing in 27 of the Rams’ 30 games. She scored her season-high of 12 points against Incarnate Word.

Mole averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds during her two seasons at the school.

She represented Tasmania at the U20, U18, and U16 Australia Junior Championships, averaging a double-double in each of the latter two competitions. She played for Australia at the U17 World Championships in both 2015 and 2016, and also helped the Aussies win the gold medal at the 2015 Oceania Championships.

She was selected for the prestigious Australian Institute of Sport Basketball Centre of Excellence, which chooses 12-15 athletes per year to develop for future international competition and play with the youth national teams.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

WESTMONT ADDS SEVEN PLAYERS

Westmont College women’s soccer coach Jenny Jaggard announced that she has added seven players to her program for next season.

The newest Warriors are junior Karly Kingsley as well as freshmen Daisy Alvarez, Maddie Meloch, Tara Shaw, Macey Preciado, Brynn Howard and Kendall Ollenburger.

“They are a group of hard-working, enthusiastic and talented soccer players,” Jaggard said. “I think this group is a good mix of athleticism, technical ability, work rate, personality, character and faith.

“They are a group of high achievers, both in the classroom and on the field, and will be a great fit here at Westmont.”

Kingsley is returning to the sport after a two-year hiatus. She trained with the Warriors as a sophomore last spring.

“I am most looking forward to playing soccer competitively at a high level again and entering deeper into a community surrounding my passion for soccer,” she said.

Kingsley led Bradshaw Christian High to a pair of CIF-San Joaquin Section championships. She earned Sierra Delta League Defensive MVP honors as a sophomore and was the Offensive MVP as a junior. She also played center midfielder in the National Premier League for FC Elk Grove.

Alvarez was voted Moore League Player of the Year last season at Lakewood High, earning all-conference honors for the third-straight season. She also played midfield and center back for the CDA Slammers FC.

Meloch, a center midfielder, played for Concordia Academy in Shoreview, Minn., earning all-section honors. She also played for the St. Paul Blackhawks.

Shaw served as a team captain at San Clemente High and was the school’s valedictorian. She also played center midfielder for the LAFC Slammers. Her brother, Trent, played for the Westmont men’s soccer team in 2014 and 2015.

Preciado won the Most Athletic and Athlete of the Year Awards at Classical Academy High this spring while also earning all-league honors. The center-midfielder from Escondido was also team captain for the Rancho Santa Fe Attack.

Howard was a first-team all-league outside back for Maria Carrillo High and the team’s leading scorer. She also played for Santa Rosa United.

Although Ollenburger’s high school does not field a soccer team, she did play defender and serve as team captain for the Santa Cruz Breakers. She was an honor-roll student at St. Abraham’s Classical Christian Academy and was also captain of its varsity volleyball team.

Westmont is coming off a season in which it won a co-championship in the Golden State Athletic Conference and advanced to the NAIA quarterfinals.

