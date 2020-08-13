COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Gaucho tennis doubles-up with ITA’s Scholar-Athlete Award

COURTESY PHOTOJoseph Rotheram, the No. 4 singles player at UCSB last spring, ranked at the head of the class academically while receiving a national Scholar-Athlete Award from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Teammate Alex Domingues Soto was also honored.

UCSB tennis players Joseph Rotheram and Alex Domingues Soto, doubles partners in 2019, were also at the head of the class as Global Studies majors.

They were each named to receive Scholar-Athlete Awards from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association after recording grade-point averages above 3.5 during the 2019-20 academic year.

“Joseph and Alex epitomize what it is to be a student-athlete at a great academic institution such as UC Santa Barbara,” coach Marty Davis said. “Their effort in the classroom and on the courts is exceptional.”

They went 9-5 as a doubles team in 2019, playing mostly at the No. 3 position. Rotheram, a junior from Manhattan Beach, moved up to No. 1 doubles this spring. He also played No. 4 singles.

Soto, a native of Madrid, Spain, completed his Gaucho career last spring at No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles.

WESTMONT ADDS SWIMMER

Kassandra Gregory, a freshman swimmer last spring at Soka University, announced that she is transferring to Westmont College next season.

Warriors coach Jill Jones Lin previously coached Gregory when she was a youth swimmer in the Bay Area.

“Kassy is a fierce competitor and is an incredible teammate,” Jones Lin said. “I’m thrilled to coach her and watch her improve over the next three years.”

Gregory qualified for the NAIA National Championships last season in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyles. She also made it to nationals in five relay events (the 200, 400 and 800 free, and the 200 and 400 medley).

“I’m looking forward to joining the supportive community of swimmers that coach Jones Lin has cultivated,” Gregory said. “The team will now begin its second year on campus and there’s already an established camaraderie, commitment to excellence and support among my fellow team members.”

She received honorable mention as a Scholar All-American last year from the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association. She plans to major in kinesiology while pursuing a pre-med education,

“Westmont offers a unique balance between academics, athletics and faith, which is important to me,” Gregory said. “As an incoming sophomore, I wanted to continue my college studies in a supportive and culturally diverse environment with like-minded students.

“I especially value the small class sizes and the opportunity to engage one-on-one with my professors. And of course, the opportunity to train under coach Jones Lin and swim with a great team is the icing on the cake.”

Gregory is the seventh student-athlete to commit to Westmont’s second-ever recruiting class in women’s swimming.

