COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

UCSB’s Barsky named to serve on NCAA Division 1 Council

UCSB’s Kelly Barsky was named to serve on the NCAA Division 1 Council.

Kelly Barsky, UCSB’s deputy athletics director and senior woman administrator, has been named as the Big West Conference’s representative to the NCAA Division 1 Council.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity and am truly appreciative for the nomination and selection,” Barsky said. “This is a transformative and exciting time in collegiate athletics, and I look forward to representing the university and Big West Conference during this time of evolution.”

The NCAA Division I Council is responsible for the day-to-day decisions in Division I athletics.

“Kelly will be an outstanding representative for the Big West Conference and UCSB,” Gaucho director of athletics John McCutcheon said. “This is no doubt the most influential committee in the NCAA governance structure as advisory to the Board of Directors.

“Kelly’s experience as both a former coach and senior athletic administrator will be invaluable as the Council deals with the many transformational issues that face our organization in the next few years.”

Barsky was originally hired by UCSB as an assistant women’s basketball coach in the 2008-09 season. She moved into an academic advisor position in 2011 in the College of Letters and Science. Two years later, she returned to athletics as a senior associate athletics director.

“Kelly brings a background of solid leadership and perspective to the Council as a former student-athlete, coach and now senior administrator,” Big West commissioner Dan Butterly said. “She will be a strong, impactful voice for the Big West Conference and our member institutions within the NCAA governance structure.”

Hancock hires new Sports Information Director

Hancock College has named Shelby Scott as its new assistant athletic director/sports information director.

“Shelby brings in an award-winning skill set and has proven success at both the conference level and national level,” said Kim Ensing, associate dean/athletic director. “I am honored to work alongside of her and looking forward to witnessing how her energy and effort will move our department forward.”

Scott brings 10 years of experience in athletics communications at both the NAIA and NJCAA levels. She comes to Hancock from Missouri Valley College where she served as assistant sports information director as well as assistant women’s volleyball coach.

“I’m excited to join the family at Hancock,” said Scott. “I’m looking forward to promoting these incredible student-athletes and to sharing their stories with Bulldogs fans, family and alumni.”

Scott previously served for two years as director of athletic communications and senior women’s administrator at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo. She was responsible for all external operations at CMU, including sports information, marketing and advertising, and special events. She was named the Heart Sports Information Director of the Year for the 2019-20 academic year.

While at CMU, she produced three pieces of NAIA-SIDA award-winning content. Her efforts substantially improved the department’s branding through graphic design and brought a drastic improvement to CMU’s broadcast live-streaming capabilities.

While at Central Methodist and Missouri Valley, Scott also worked as the director of communications for the Heart of America Athletic Conference. She handled all aspects of the league’s creative and digital content for more than 20 sports that the Heart sponsors.

Scott began her career in athletics communications as a student at Wentworth Military Academy, working her way up to become the director of sports information and events. She coordinated all events within Wentworth’s athletic department, including theme nights, promotions and halftime entertainment. She also developed supplemental advertising material for the department including team posters and media guides.

Scott earned her master’s degree in sports management from the University of Central Missouri in 2015.

