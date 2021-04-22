COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

UCSB’s McLaughlin declares for upcoming NBA Draft

JaQuori McLaughlin, the senior guard who led UCSB to its first Big West Conference championship since 2010, put his name into the NBA Draft on Wednesday.

“Through long and deep conversations with my family, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft, signing with an agent,” he said through his Twitter account.

He will be represented by Ben Pensack.

Although the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver allows McLaughlin to return to UCSB for another year, his stellar season with the Gauchos has elevated him into a “borderline second-round candidate,” according to NBA Scouting Live.

“JaQuori McLaughlin is a smart, skilled playmaker that can shoot and pass the basketball,” the scouting service wrote.

It also described him as a “solid shooter, especially from deep. Crafty scorer off the dribble. Solid playmaker. Fairly adept at collecting steals. Above average athlete.”

The NBA Draft will be held on July 29.

McLaughlin received Associated Press All-America honorable mention last month and also made the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major All-America Team.

The Big West voted him as its Player of the Year as well as the Tournament MVP. He ranked among the league leaders in scoring (16.0 points per game), assists (5.2) and steals (1.5). He was one of the conference’s best shooters overall (48.8%), from the three-point line (40.8%), and from the free-throw line (83.2%).

The 6-foot-4 team captain led the Gauchos to a win-loss record of 22-5.

“I would like to thank Gaucho nation and the entire Santa Barbara community for welcoming me with open arms and supporting me all three years I was here,” McLaughlin wrote. “The experiences I have had here as a Gaucho will be with me my entire life and they’ve prepared me for the next chapter in my life.”

BASEBALL

Gaucho pair make Watch List

UCSB’s Michael McGreevy and Rodney Boone have been named to the College Baseball Foundation’s 2021 Pitcher of the Year Award Watch List, the organization announced this week.

The list is comprised of the top pitchers in Division I college baseball. The Gauchos are just one of six teams to have two players listed. No other Big West pitcher made the list.

Boone, who was also named to the Golden Spikes Watch List as the nation’s top player, ranks second in the country with seven wins. He has an earned run average of 2.10 with 60 strikeouts in 51 innings. He ranks 11th in the nation with 4.56 hits allowed per nine innings.

McGreevy leads the Big West with 63 strikeouts and is second to Boone in wins with five. His 2.70 ERA ranks fifth in the conference. He’s also 12th in the country with just 0.95 walks allowed per nine innings.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

UCSB hires assistant coach

Adlee Van Winden, a former Cal Poly star and graduate assistant at the University of San Diego, has been hired as an assistant coach at UCSB, coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said on Wednesday.

She called it “a unique opportunity” for her players to learn from a former Big West star who “sees, knows and discusses the game at a very advanced level, and has made great impacts everywhere she has been.”

“Adlee has so much potential to be an impactful coach from the start,” she added.

Van Winden won All-Big West Conference honors four straight years at Cal Poly, earning Freshman of the Year honors and making the all-league first-team three times. She also twice received AVCA All-Region honorable mention and led the Mustangs to back-to-back Big West titles.

She also helped USD advance to its 11th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and a first-round win.

“Coaching is a deep, lifelong passion of mine,” she said. “I am excited to contribute to one of the best universities in the country.

“This team is so talented, I am eager to unlock potential and climb our way to the top of the Big West this upcoming season.”

