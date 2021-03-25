COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: ESPN comes to town for UCSB baseball

ESPNU has picked a pair of UCSB baseball games to be nationally televised this season.

The Gauchos’ game at Long Beach State at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 25 and 7 p.m. home contest against UC Irvine on Saturday, May 8 will be carried on the platform of the all-sports network. The game against Irvine will be the second game of a Big West Conference doubleheader.

UCSB, 11-7 overall and 2-2 in the Big West Conference, will play host to UC Davis in a four-game series this weekend beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

Gauchos lose to Huskies at home

Despite jumping out to a commanding lead, the UCSB men’s tennis team fell at home to the University of Washington, 4-3, on Wednesday at the UCSB Rec Courts.

Santa Barbara won the doubles point for the first time this season, and went up 3-0 after Pablo Masjuan defeated Jack Pulliam 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5 singles, and Joseph Guillin beat Clement Chidekh 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Chidekh was 13-1 before he lost to Guillin.

But the Gauchos lost the next four singles matches to fall in the end.

“We changed-up the doubles lineup and it made a difference,” coach Marty Davis said. “This was by far our best doubles performance of the season and it was good to get off the schneid.”

The doubles wins consisted of Victor Krustev and Joseph Rotheram at No. 2, and Guillin and Kai Brady at No. 3. Krustev and Rotheram won 6-3 and Guillin and Brady won in a tiebreaker. Masjuan was first off in singles for UCSB after he disposed of Pulliam, 6-3, 6-1.

“This was Pablo’s most complete match of the season, Davis said, “and that’s a very good sign.”

Guillin was next off after his 6-2, 6-2 win over Chidekh.

“Joe played really well today,” Davis said. “This was the Joseph Guillin we were used to seeing last year.”

The match came down to No. 4 singles and, as it turned out, that was the only match of the six that was not a sweep, as Han-Chih Lin bested Krustev, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

“There was a little drama there,” Davis said. “Overall, it was a very entertaining and close match.”

The Gauchos remain at home and will host UNLV at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Recreation Center Courts. As has been the case all year, there will be no spectators allowed.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UCSB gets shut out at Stanford

The UCSB women’s tennis team fell on hard times to Stanford on Wednesday in Palo Alto.

The Gauchos were swept by the No. 35 Cardinal, 7-0. After winning the doubles point with victories at No. 2 and No. 1 in that order, Stanford dominated singles by losing only one set. Playing at No. 4 singles, UCSB’s Lisa Sentenac won the only set for the Gauchos when she blanked Janice Shin, 6-0, in the second set. Shin won the first, 6-3, and defeated Sentenac in a third-set tiebreaker.

It was Stanford’s eighth straight win while the Gauchos fell to 1-3.

