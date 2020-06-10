COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Ex-Gaucho Shaw to coach in NBA G League

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

UCSB’s Brian Shaw, shown in 1988 when he was named Big West Conference Basketball Player of the Year, was named Tuesday as the head coach of a new NBA G League team.

Mr. Shaw was the head coach of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets from 2013-15.

Former UCSB and NBA star Brian Shaw, who spent his last basketball season as an analyst for NBA TV, is getting back into the coaching game.

NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim named Shaw on Tuesday as the head coach of the league’s new team, which will feature elite youth prospects coming out of high school.

“This is a new and different challenge in my career,” Shaw said. “I’m ready to get to work mentoring, coaching and developing the next generation of NBA stars.”

The new team will include recent NBA G League signees Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix and Kai Sotto as they begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life-skills training. The team will be unaffiliated with any existing NBA G League franchise or NBA team.

“Brian’s extensive experience and success as an NBA player and coach make him a natural choice to lead the new NBA G League team,” Abdur-Rahim said. “We look forward to watching these terrific young players develop their skills and grow as professionals under Brian’s leadership.”

Shaw, a 6-foot-6 point guard, won Big West Conference Player of the Year honors for UCSB in 1988 when he became the only player in history to lead the league in both assists and rebounds. He led the Gauchos to their first NCAA Division 1 Tournament berth that year and was selected by the Boston Celtics in the first round of that year’s NBA Draft.

His 14 seasons as an NBA player took him from Boston to Miami, Orlando, Golden State, Philadelphia, Portland and finally to the Los Angeles Lakers. He helped the Lakers win three consecutive NBA championships (2000-02) while serving as a mentor for a young Kobe Bryant.

Shaw was also part of Phil Jackson’s coaching staff when the Lakers won two more NBA titles in 2009 and 2010. He was an assistant with the Indiana Pacers when they reached the NBA Eastern Conference final in 2013 and then spent the next two seasons as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets.

He returned to the Lakers as the lead assistant on Luke Walton’s staff for three seasons (2016-19) before joining the crew at NBA TV.

MEN’S SOCCER: GAUCHOS PROMOTE ELIAS

The UCSB men’s soccer program has concluded that its goalkeeper coach is a keeper.

The Gauchos promoted David Elias from volunteer assistant coach to a full-time position, filling the job previously held by Greg Curry.

“Over the last two years, David has done an excellent job as goalkeeper’s coach, and we now feel he’s in a position to assume even more responsibility as our second assistant,” head coach Tim Vom Steeg said.

Ben Roach received the Big West Conference Freshman of the Year Award under Elias’ tutelage in 2018 and followed that up with all-league second-team honors last season. Roach recorded 12 shutouts in 2019, tying for third-best all-time with the dozen clean sheets that Kyle Reynish posted during UCSB’s NCAA championship season of 2006.

Elias, a native of Huntington Beach, previously served as an assistant and goalkeeping coach at Servite High School while also coaching CDA Slammers FC in both Huntington and Newport Beach.

He was the goalkeeper for a Cal State Fullerton team that won back-to-back Big West Tournament championships in 2014 and 2015. He was chosen as the most valuable player of the 2015 tournament after recording five saves and a shutout in the final.

Elias recorded 121 saves in 42 career matches as a Titan, with a goals-against average of 1.01. His 0.89 GAA in 2015 ranks second all-time at Fullerton.

He followed that up with stints with the Thunder Bay Chill of the Player Development League (PDL) and the Phoenix Rising of the United Soccer League (USL) before coming to UCSB in 2018.

“I want to thank the leadership for having the utmost confidence in my ability and for this amazing opportunity,” Elias said. “I am looking forward to getting on the field and preparing the players for our upcoming season.”

