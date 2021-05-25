COLLEGE NOTEBOOK : Five Gauchos qualify for NCAA Track and Field Regionals

COURTESY PHOTO

UCSB senior Katie Camarena, who was named Big West Conference Women’s Track and Field Athlete of the Year, is one of five Gauchos who have qualified for this week’s NCAA West Regional Championships in College Station, Tex.

Five UCSB track and field athletes are headed to College Station, Tex. this week after having qualified to compete in the NCAA West Regional Preliminaries.

Graduate student Garrett Reynolds, senior Chase Tarr and junior Graham Michiels have qualified for the men’s meet. Redshirt junior Astrid Rosvall and senior Katie Camarena are the Gauchos’ women’s qualifiers.

The event, which runs from Wednesday through Saturday, will qualify 12 athletes in each event for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships to be held in Eugene, Ore. on June 9-12.

Reynolds qualified in the 10,000 meters with a time of 29:02.74, Tarr in the javelin (67.25 meters, 220 feet, 8 inches), and Michiels in the high jump (2.10 meters, 6-10 ¾).

Rosvall earned a regional spot in the 800 with a school-record time of 2:04.90 while Camarena qualified in the 1500 (with a school-record 4:13.32).

Camarena was voted as the Big West Conference’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Year after setting two school records and winning the 5,000 meters at the league championships. She scored 26 points at the Big West meet after also taking second in the 1500 and the 800.

“Phenomenal year for Katie,” coach Darius Terry said. “She rewrote the record books for UCSB in the 800 (second all-time), 1500 (school record), 3000 (school record), and 5000 (ninth all-time).

“I could not be more proud of her competitiveness, commitment, and leadership in the face of adversity this season.”

Rosvall also had a big meet at the Big West Championships, winning both the 800 and the 1500 — an unprecedented feat in UCSB track and field history.

BOYS GOLF

CHANNEL LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

San Marcos High sophomore Leo Metzger has taken a one-shot lead over Dos Pueblos junior Ruben Mendoza, shooting a two-under par 70 at the Blacklake Golf Course in the first round of the Channel League Boys Individual Golf Championships.

They are two of 18 golfers to advance from a field of 30 into today’s final round at Blacklake.

A pair of San Marcos freshmen, Jeffrey Forster (73) and Shams Jahangir-Arshad (74), are also in contention.

Dos Pueblos junior Michael Gentry (75) is in fifth place, followed by Santa Barbara sophomore Hudson Hatton (77), Santa Ynez senior Callaway Winans (78) and San Marcos freshman Holdt Gore (79). Santa Barbara sophomores Garrett Haller (80) and Thomas MacIntosh (81) round out the top 10.

GIRLS GOLF

SANTA BARBARA 216, SAN MARCOS 242

The Royals’ Jayla Provance sank three birdies and shot a two-under-par 35 at the Santa Barbara Golf Club, earning medalist honors in every match she played this year, but the Dons’ depth won the team competition.

Santa Barbara clinched the Channel League championship with a 9-1 record (12-1 overall) with five Dons breaking 50: Melia Haller (40), Lizzie Goss (41), Aoife Braverman (43), Ella Williams (45) and Zion Sada (47).

email: mpatton@newspress.com