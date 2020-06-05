COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Westmont gets basketball transfer from Notre Dame de Namur

Ajay Singh, a 6-foot-6 forward, has announced he is transferring to play basketball for Westmont College next year.

His previous school, Notre Dame de Namur of Belmont, Calif., dropped its athletics program March 24 while announcing that it was winding down all campus operations for possible closure by the spring of 2021.

Singh, who will be a senior next season, led the NCAA Division II school in both scoring (14.8 points per game) and rebounds (5.3) last year. He made 50 percent of his shots.

“When we began to recruit him, it quickly became evident that he was the type of player and person we want in our program,” said Landon Boucher, who is taking over for John Moore as Westmont’s head coach. “Ajay is a dynamic player who will fit in really well with last year’s returners.”

Singh also played two seasons for De Anza Community College, setting a school record while ranking second in the state with a scoring average of 24.3 points. He also averaged 8.1 rebounds while earning first-team All-State as well as All-Coast Conference honors. He was a second-team all-league pick as a freshman when he averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds.

“I have high expectations for myself and for the team because I know what I can bring to the program, and with that, we can win a lot of games,” Singh said. “The winning culture and fast-paced offense attracted me the most about Westmont College basketball.

“Not only that, but the coaches and players all want to win and make each other better, so I know I am going to be working with an unselfish and hard-working group of guys.”

He ranks third on Cupertino High School’s all-time scoring list. He won El Camino League MVP honors as a senior and was a two-time pick on the all-conference team as well as on the All-Santa Clara Valley squad.

Singh, who plans to major in economics and business at Westmont, will join a team that returns 10 players from last year’s seventh-ranked Warrior team. Westmont is coming off back-to-back Golden State Athletic Conference championships and was seeded No. 2 seed in the Liston Bracket of the NAIA National Tournament when the event was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

UCSB SOCCER ON YOUTUBE

UCSB men’s soccer team has announced the launch of a new online destination for highlights and features, via its new YouTube channel.

Fans can find content ranging from the full 2004 national championship game against Indiana to 2019 season highlights on the channel, with more to be added over time.

“We’re excited to be able to find a new and creative way to connect with our fans, boosters, and alumni,” coach Tim Vom Steeg said. “The updated YouTube channel allows for anybody to view some of the great moments in Gaucho soccer history.”

RESPONSE TO GEORGE FLOYD KILLING

Both the UCSB Athletic Department and the Gauchos’ league, the Big West Conference, have released statements regarding the civil unrest stirred by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

UCSB’s response:

“As a member of a diverse campus community, UCSB Athletics shares in the collective anguish, grief and shock at the recent senseless death of George Floyd. We are outraged by this tragic injustice as well as the others that continue to resurface time and again.

“The appalling images of the last moments of George Floyd’s life are beyond comprehension, and we must not turn away from the fact that racism and discrimination will never be defeated without all of us working together.

“We have heard and read the words so many times before and yet we mourn again. It has to end. We send our deep condolences to the Floyd family and to the members of our Gaucho family that are most personally impacted by the horrific incident that occurred May 25. We stand by you and are here for you.

“We wish you all safety and health as we try to find a path through these very difficult times.”

The Big West Conference response:

“The Big West Conference shares the outrage and frustration of the nation following the events last week in Minneapolis. Unifying behind the principles of decency, humanity and equality as well as looking deeply within ourselves is the way to leave a lasting legacy of change within our American culture.

“The conference is committed to the safety and well-being of its student-athletes and university communities and stands with them all to foster an environment of freedom, inclusion and diversity. We will continue to support initiatives toward that end and celebrate the right of all individuals across our institutions to live without fear.

“Together we can commit to rid the world of racism and injustice and work towards a world we can be proud to leave to our future generations.

“We must and can do better.”

