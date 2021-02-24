COLLEGE ROUNDUP : Big comeback keeps Westmont unbeaten in volleyball

COURTESY PHOTO

Westmont College’s Patty Kerman, a junior opposite hitter, was named as the Golden State Athletic Conference Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week after leading the fourth-ranked Warriors to a pair of victories over Vanguard.

It was a banner Tuesday for Westmont College’s Patty Kerman and Sydney Dunn.

The junior pair were named Players of the Week by the Golden State Athletic Conference before rallying the undefeated Warriors to a 3-2 women’s volleyball victory at San Diego Christian.

Fourth-ranked Westmont (6-0, 3-0 GSAC) pulled out a 27-29, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-9 victory.

Kerman had 17 kills in 47 attacks with just two hitting errors for an attack percentage of .319. Lexi Malone, who got the game-winning kill in a third set that had been tied at 21-all, added 13 kills. Dunn led in assists with 32 and in service aces with two.

Kerman earned Player of the Week honors after leading the Warriors to a pair of 3-0 sweeps over Vanguard. The junior opposite hitter pounded 10 kills on Feb. 16 and 13 more on Feb. 18.

Dunn received the setter award after recording 17 assists with two aces in the first match and 19 more in the second contest.

Kerman leads Westmont and ranks second in the GSAC with an average of 3.63 kills per set coming into Tuesday’s match.

“Patty was pretty much unstoppable in those two matches against Vanguard,” coach Ruth McGolpin said. “When I re-watched the tape, I heard the announcers continuously saying Patty’s name over and over again, because Vanguard really didn’t have a way to stop her.”

Kerman made just one error in 50 attack attempts.

“Patty was hitting line, hitting deep corners, and hitting the seam,” McGolpin said. “And she did it both days. Her confidence has just continued to grow since nationals last year.”

Dunn leads the GSAC with an average of 5.88 assists per set.

“She worked her tail off in the summer, preparing for the season, and this is just a testament to the work she was able to put in,” McGolpin said. “From last year to now, she’s come back more confident and more composed, and I’m super excited for her to be recognized this week.”

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WESTMONT 130, HOPE INTERNATIONAL 85

The Warriors ran out the last 30 seconds of the clock while just one point short of the school scoring record in their GSAC victory at Murchison Gym.

The record of 131 points was set against Los Angeles Baptist — now known as The Masters — on Feb. 2, 1977.

Ajay Singh led Westmont (5-4, 2-2 GSAC) with 34 points on 13-for-16 shooting and 10 rebounds. Cade Roth just missed a triple-double with 14 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Tyler Austin also had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds while Hunter Sipe had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Warriors made 14-of-24 three-pointers (58.3%), with Gyse Hulsebosch making 6-of-7 while finishing with 20 points. Jared Brown and Noah Fernando added 16 points apiece, with Brown handing out seven assists.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Berberabe named Player of the Week

Westmont’s Stefanie Berberabe was named GSAC Player of the Week for women’s basketball after leading the fourth-ranked Warriors to three wins over Vanguard.

The junior guard averaged 23 points per game which included a career-high 28 points in a 64-45 win over Vanguard on Feb. 16. She shot 73.8% from the field (31-42) while raising her season average to 15.3 points per game. She also averaged 5.3 rebounds in the three victories while handing out 13 assists.

“I think everyone is starting to see what Stef’s been doing in practice for two years now,” coach Kirsten Moore said. “To see her at full strength, I think people are starting to see the impact she can have on a game on both ends of the floor.”

BASEBALL

GSAC honors Warriors’ Jensen

Hot-hitting John Jensen, a former Santa Barbara High and Santa Barbara City College baseball star, received his first honor at Westmont College as the GSAC Player of the Week.

Jensen led a four-game sweep of San Diego Christian, hitting .571 (8-14) with a slugging percentage of 1.214. His week included five extra-base hits including two home runs and nine runs scored.

He leads the GSAC with a batting average of .548 and an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.722. In 12 games, he’s hit five homers and eight doubles, scored 20 runs, and driven in 12. He’s also stolen five bases in as many attempts.

“He’s been a really dynamic hitter for us in the leadoff spot, and obviously he’s been the spark to our offense,” coach Robert Ruiz said. “To see him continue this stretch into our first conference weekend, with him being such a tough out at the plate, has been huge for us.”

MEN’S GOLF

Freshman leads Gaucho golfers

Three newcomers led UCSB into its first competition since COVID-19 canceled all NCAA competition nearly a year ago, scoring the Gauchos’ best scores in The Joust at Goose Creek Golf Club in Jurupa Valley.

UCSB finished in an eighth-place tie with Cal State Fullerton in the team competition.

Andrew Ricci shot one-under par in Tuesday’s final round of the two-day event, jumping from a tie for 25th place into a tie for 11th with a nine-over-par 219 in his Gaucho debut. Fellow freshman Blake McGovern was UCSB’s third-highest finisher with a 225.

Junior Jacob Montes, a transfer from Palomar College, shot a 222 to tie for 23rd.

SBCC opts out of spring sports

Santa Barbara City College announced on Tuesday that it is opting out of all sports competition for the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school had already canceled fall and winter sports, but it is now also pulling the plug on the spring sports of baseball, softball, men’s volleyball, men’s golf, men’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis and women’s beach volleyball.

“We’re disappointed to opt out of late spring competition, but hope we can re-examine things at a later date if conditions improve,” director of athletics Rocco Constantino said. “We’re still in the most restrictive purple tier, and while numbers are improving, we have not yet been able to move out of the purple tier as a county.”

He said the Vaqueros are keeping their options open for some level of competition or scrimmages between schools, “or intrasquad scrimmages among ourselves.”

The CCCAA, which had set Friday as the deadline for opting out, will allow schools to opt back in this spring.

“I empathize with our students, coaches and families, but the way things stand at this point, I believe this is the best option we have,” Constantino said. “It’s hard to commit to moving forward with athletics when the current COVID conditions don’t allow us to move forward with in-person academics.

“I am thankful that we are open to revisiting the decision at a later date and hope that if the situation continues to improve, we may be able to take a step forward.”

MEN’S TENNIS

Gauchos open season at UCLA

UCSB isn’t easing into its men’s tennis season, making its season debut today at No. 18 UCLA.

“Playing Pac 12 schools is always a welcome challenge,” coach Marty Davis said. “We’re very excited to get started.”

The Gauchos’ Saturday opponent, Loyola Marymount, has decided to opt out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

UCSB will play its home opener on March 5 against No. 21 Arizona. No spectators will be allowed at matches this season.

The Gauchos will be led by Joseph Guillin, who was ranked No. 27 during the fall. They will play a condensed, 12-match schedule.

The Big West Conference Tournament has been moved from Indian Wells to the Great Park of Irvine on April 30-May 2. UCSB will be seeking its sixth-straight title.

