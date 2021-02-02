COLLEGE ROUNDUP : Eight Warriors win events at On Your Marks Meet

COURTESY PHOTO

Westmont College’s Tori Davis leapt to victory in the women’s long jump on Saturday with a mark of 5.10 meters (16-8.75).

Westmont kicked off its indoor track and field season with its own On Your Marks Meet. Eight Warriors won individual events in the meet, which included Vanguard, Hope International and the University of the Pacific. The Santa Barbara Track Club, which trains at Westmont, also participated.

Westmont’s Tori Davis won the women’s long jump with a mark of 5.10 meters (16-8.75). Two other Warriors —Haleigh Batty and Lilly Christenson — finished second and third.

Freshman Reagan Crain placed second in the women’s pole vault with an NAIA provisional qualifying height of 3.50 meters (11-5.75).

Kristen Mohrhoff won the 600 meters (1:40.13) while Madden Hundley finished first in the 3000 (10:41.85). Mohrhoff also combined with Keili Butler, Casey Jensen and Callie Guthrie to edge Vanguard by less than two seconds while winning the 4 x 400 meter relay in 4:19.33.

Seth Wilmoth was the top collegiate finisher in the men’s pole vault, clearing 4.90 meters (16-0.75) to earn an automatic qualification into the NAIA Indoor National Championship. Wilmoth is a three-time NAIA All-American in the pole vault and became the 2019 Indoor National Champion when he cleared a school record of 5.05 meters (16-6.75).

Ty Hernandez cleared the bar at 1.79 meters (5-10.5) to win the men’s high jump.

William Warner edged teammate Jason Peterson to finish 1-2 in the men’s 600 meters (1:24.33 to 1:24.56). Chris Hanessian won the 1000 meters (2:43.62) and Adam King took first in the mile (4:26.02).

Warner, Peterson, King and Jared Harper capped the day by winning the 4×400 relay in 3:27.87.

The Warriors will also play host to the Sunshine Open and Indoor Combined Events on Feb. 12-13.

Westmont adjusts basketball schedules

Westmont College has had its men’s and women’s basketball schedules changed because of positive COVID-19 tests received by the men’s team at Hope International.

Those results had already delayed three upcoming games between Westmont and the Royals. Also now affected are three games between Hope and Vanguard that were scheduled for the following week.

To accommodate the Golden State Athletic Conference schedule, league officials and school athletic directors moved up Westmont’s games with Vanguard by one week.

The Warriors will now travel to Costa Mesa on Tue., Feb. 9 for their first game with Vanguard. The second and third games will be played at Westmont’s Murchison Gymnasium on that Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12 and 13. All games will tip off at 7 p.m.

To accommodate these changes, the women’s games between Westmont and Simpson on Feb. 12 and 13 will now start earlier, at 4:30 p.m.

The men’s team had previously planned to host Bethesda on Feb. 9. That game may also be moved to a different date.

Westmont women’s soccer has also had its schedule adjusted. The home opener which was rained out last week has been rescheduled for this Friday and moved to Fresno Pacific.

The Warriors have also scheduled a home game against Azusa Pacific for March 29.

