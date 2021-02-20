COLLEGE ROUNDUP : Gaucho women tie record for three-pointers in 77-63 win

UCSB tied a program record by making 15 three-pointers in a 77-63 women’s basketball win at Cal State Bakersfield on Friday.

Junior transfer Taylor Mole recorded a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. She made 6-of-10 from the three-point line and also had four blocks, four assists and two steals.

The Gauchos (4-12, 4-8 Big West Conference) also got 15 points from Doris Jones, 14 from Danae Miller, 12 from Megan Anderson and 11 from Alyssa Marin. Anderson made 4-of-5 threes and Marin connected on 3-of-5.

UCSB made 15-of-27 threes altogether to tie the record set against UC Irvine on Jan. 28, 2015.

The Roadrunners (9-8, 7-6) took a 14-12 lead after the first quarter. The Gauchos, however, surged to a 33-24 lead by halftime and never trailed again.

WESTMONT 60, VANGUARD 44

Stefanie Berberabe scored 20 points, making 9-of-14 shots which included a pair of three-pointers, as fourth-ranked Westmont clinched the Golden State Athletic Conference regular-season championship with a 60-44 win over visiting Vanguard.

The Warriors (7-1, 4-0 GSAC) earned an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament with the title.

Lauren Tsuneishi added 14 points while Iyree Jarrett keyed a Westmont defense that made 10 steals to force 16 Vanguard turnovers. Jarrett also had eight assists and seven rebounds.

BASEBALL

WESTMONT 6-5, SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN 5-4

The Warriors (7-3) scored a pair of walk-off victories in a double-header at Russ Carr Field to extend their winning streak to six games.

They rallied in the opener with four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Simon Reid drove in the first one with a sacrifice fly. They followed that up with a sequence of RBI singles by Josh Rego, Daniel Netz and then Alex Stufft with the game-winner.

John Jensen hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, giving him four on the season and 10 extra-base hits in 10 games.

Jensen went 2-for-3 in the nightcap to increase his batting average to .529. He doubled in the first inning and scored on Thomas Rudinsky’s single. Stufft, who hit a two-run double in the fourth, triggered the Warriors’ comeback in the seventh and final inning with a leadoff triple.

Two outs later, Jensen was intentionally walked. He stole second base, and Rudinsky cashed in both runners with the game-winning single. Jensen, Rudinsky and Stuff got two hits apiece to account for all but one of Westmont’s hits in the game.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

WESTMONT 3, VANGUARD 0

The fourth-ranked Warriors staged a big comeback in the first set and dominated from there to remain undefeated with a 27-25, 25-14, 25-17 sweep Thursday in Costa Mesa.

Westmont (5-0, 2-0 Golden State Athletic Conference) trailed 18-11 and 20-15 in the opening set. Vanguard (3-3, 0-2) reached set point at 25-24 before kills by Patty Kerman and Brooklyn Cheney put the Warriors ahead, a Lions’ hitting error clinched the set for Westmont.

Kerman led the Warriors with 13 kills in 25 attacks and just one error for a percentage of .480. Madison Morrison led in digs with 18 while Cheney added 12.

Westmont will return to action Tuesday with a 6 p.m. match at San Diego Christian.

MEN’S TENNIS

SAINT KATHERINE 5, WESTMONT 2

Freshman Ethan Ha picked up a win for the Warriors at No. 2 singles, beating Sebastian Gomez 6-1, 6-2 in Thursday’s home match at the Abbott Tennis Center. Westmont (0-2, 0-1 GSAC) also captured No. 6 singles with Sebastian Vethan’s 6-2, 6-2 win over Federico Franco of Saint Katherine (2-1, 2-0).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

SAINT KATHERINE 6, WESTMONT 1

Cade Pierson earned the Warriors’ lone point, defeating Laura Eugenio at No. 1 singles. Westmont (1-2, 1-1 GSAC) lost the doubles point, with Saint Katherine (2-1, 2-0) winning two of the three matches on Thursdasy. Sidney Lowry and Christine Hemry posted a 6-4 win for the Warriors at No. 2 doubles.

The Warriors also lost on Friday at Biola, 4-0.

GOLF

SEA BEGGARS INVITATIONAL

Westmont’s Trevor White shot a 79-82—161 to finish in a tie for 18th place in the two-day Sea Beggars Invitational at Pasadena’s Brookside Golf Club. As a team, the Warriors placed seventh out of eight teams.

Kat Bevill was the top finisher among Westmont’s women, tying for ninth with a 93-89—182. The Warriors took fifth place in the five-team competition.

SOFTBALL

UCSB TO MAKE DEBUT

The UCSB women’s softball team will open a 43-game schedule today at the Fresno State Kickoff Classic with a noon double-header against the University of Pacific.

The Gauchos, who return the bulk of a potent lineup that batted .299 last year, will also play Fresno State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

UCSB, which went 12-16 last year during a coronavirus-shortened season, will make its home debut on March 9 with a noon double-header against Utah Valley.

Among the All-Big West Conference players returning for UCSB are seniors Sierra Altmeyer (.387) and Sammy Fabian (.374) along with sophomore Teah Thies (.347).

