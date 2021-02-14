COLLEGE ROUNDUP : Gauchos take down Hawaii to snap losing streak

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

UCSB Doris Jones, shown here in action on Friday night, scored a game-high 23 points on Saturday helping the Gauchos snap their six-game losing streak as they defeated Hawaii 72-50 at the Thunderdome.

The UCSB women’s basketball team was able to avenge Friday night’s loss to Hawaii, dominating the Rainbow Wahine in a 72-50 victory at the Thunderdome.

The Gauchos (3-12, 3-8 Big West Conference) squandered an eight-point halftime lead Friday night, but seemed destined to reverse course on Saturday. UCSB outscored Hawaii 27-6 in the third en route to the win.

UCSB’s win came despite a cold shooting night, as the Gauchos made just six of their 27 attempts from distance and shot just 38% overall in the game.

Hawaii (5-6, 4-4 Big West) was plagued by 17 turnovers, which UCSB was able to convert into 23 points. UCSB only turned the ball over 10 times, allowing just eight points by the visitors.

UCSB led by six points at the half, blowing the game open in the third to snap its six-game losing streak.

UCSB’s Doris Jones led all scorers with 23 points, adding six rebounds and three assists. Alyssa Marin added 12 points, five assists and four rebounds.

WESTMONT 91, Simpson 47

The Warriors led wire-to-wire in their lopsided win over Simpson on Saturday.

Westmont (5-1) jumped out to a 19-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They led by 30, 56-26 at the half, and kept their foot on the gas pedal throughout. The Warriors largest lead was 46, and they never trailed.

As a team, Westmont dominated in the three-point shooting category, sinking 14 of its 37 attempts compared to just 4-22 for the Red Hawks, while also holding a 51-27 edge in rebounding.

Lauren Tsuneishi led all scorers with 20 points, including six three-pointers. Iyree Jarrett added 16 points and 11 assists, and Stefanie Berberabe added eight points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WESTMONT 79, VANGUARD 78

Abram Carrasco didn’t have his best night on Saturday, but the senior saved his best for last.

Carrasco’s layup with two seconds remaining lifted the Warriors (4-4, 1-2 in Golden State Athletic Conference) to a one-point victory over the Lions at Murchison Gym.

After surrendering a five-point lead down the stretch on Friday night against Vanguard, Westmont again found its backs against the wall in the game’s final minutes.

Vanguard’s Garrett White knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:14 left in the game to give his team a one-point advantage, a lead that held until Carrasco’s late-game heroics.

Vanguard’s Isaac Davis left the door open for the hosts, missing the front end of a one-and-one, which gave Westmont a chance to win the game.

Coming out of a timeout, Carrasco was able to blow by the defense on his way to the hole for the bucket. He finished with just 10 points, none bigger than the final two.

The Warriors trailed 31-28 late in the first half, only to go on a 13-0 run to take a 10-point lead.

Westmont led 45-36 at the half, with Jared Brown and Ajay Singh each scoring nine points in the first 20 minutes.

Ahead by two, 46-44, with 17:45 left in the second half, Westmont went on a 20-3 run in the next four-plus minutes of game time. The scoring spurt included a dunk by Cade Roth and five buckets by Singh, who finished with a team-high 21 points.

Trailing by nine with 7:13 left, Vanguard went on a 9-3 run to make it a one-possession game.

Westmont had lost the two previous matchups against Vanguard, including a 87-73 loss in Costa Mesa on Feb. 9 and Friday’s 64-62 loss.

The Warriors will be back in action Feb. 23 when they host Hope International.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Westmont 17, Simpson 1

Westmont 10, Simpson 0

The Warriors broke out the bats in a major way on Saturday, taking both games of their double header against Simpson in dominating fashion.

In Game 1, Drew Bayard and Alex Stufft provided the offensive punch, as both seniors hit grand slams en route to the lopsided victory.

The Warriors (5-3) notched 13 hits in Game 1, 10 of which went for extra bases. They were also assisted by eight walks from the visitors.

Westmont scored in bunches in the opener, with four runs in the first, four in the second and six in the third.

Former Bishop Diego standout Gabe Arteaga got the start for the Warriors and allowed just three hits over five innings of work. The sophomore struck out three and walked none picking up the win.

Game 2 was much of the same, as Westmont jumped in front from the start and never looked back.

Stufft went 3-3 at the plate and had three RBIs in Game 2. John Jensen also went 3-3 with a pair of RBIs.

Ryan Humphreys allowed just one hit after five, with Cameron Phelps and Carlos Moreno helping secure the seven-inning, one-hitter, with scoreless innings in relief.

MEN’S SOCCER

The Westmont men’s soccer game against Fresno Pacific was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Warriors are scheduled for an exhibition game at UCLA on Tuesday, and hope that test rules on Monday will clear the way for that contest.

Westmont will begin Golden State Athletic Conference Play on Feb. 25, hosting Vanguard at Thorrington Field. No spectators are permitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

