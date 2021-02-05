COLLEGE ROUNDUP : Jensen homers in first at-bat in season-opening defeat

John Jensen had a sterling debut with the Westmont College baseball team, but a rusty Warriors’ pitching staff was battered by Lewis-Clark State in Thursday’s 13-2, season-opening defeat at Russ Carr Field on Thursday.

Jensen, a former Santa Barbara High and Santa Barbara City College star, lined an opposite-field home run just inside the left-field foul pole in his first at-bat as a Warrior. The senior outfielder, who transferred to Westmont from UC Irvine, went 3-for-4.

But Westmont, ranked 13th in the NAIA, managed just one more run against three Lewis-Clark pitchers. Simon Reid tripled to deep right and scored on a single by Drew Bayard in the fourth inning.

Reid also doubled while going 2-for-4, while Bayard also went 2-for-4. The Warriors’ other seven batters were a collective 1-for-22.

Lewis-Clark, ranked 24th in the NAIA, overwhelmed five Westmont pitchers with home runs by Jack Johnson, Riley Way and Aidan Nagle. Johnson and Way had three hits apiece, while Dalton Harum drove in four runs with a triple and a single to help senior Tallon Thomason get the win.

Westmont’s five pitchers walked eight batters, allowed 11 hits, and twice gave up a run on a wild pitch.

The Warriors will return to action today with a 2 p.m. home game against Saint Katherine.

Westmont’s Bienias wins swimming honor

Westmont College’s Morgan Bienias was named the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Swimmer of the Week for her accomplishments last weekend in a meet with Biola and Simpson.

Bienias set a school record in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 18:13.69, more than seven seconds faster than her previous time. She also nearly set a personal best with a time of 2:14.98 in the 200-yard backstroke.

“It has been a challenging season so far and to have such a great meet was a big encouragement,” coach Jill Jones Lin said.

