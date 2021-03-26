COLLEGE ROUNDUP : Jensen’s jolts launch Westmont to double-header sweep

COURTESY PHOTO

John Jensen hit a home run, triple and double in the first game of Westmont College’s double-header sweep over San Diego Christian on Thursday.



John Jensen was just a single short of the cycle while igniting Westmont College to a sweep of San Diego Christian in a Golden State Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader at Russ Carr Field on Thursday.

Jensen, a former Santa Barbara High and Santa Barbara City College star, hit a two-run double in the second inning, a triple in the fourth, and a two-run home run in the eighth inning — his 10th of the season — to power the Warriors to an 11-2 victory in the opener.

Westmont (18-13, 11-7 GSAC) also won the nightcap, 13-4, to draw within one game of second-place Hope International and three games of Vanguard.

Simon Reid, last week’s GSAC Player of the Week, stayed hot by going 6-for-10 with three doubles in the two games. Daniel Netz hit solo homers in both games.

“Netz really started to put together some quality at bats last weekend,” Westmont coach Robert Ruiz said. “He’s been working hard to be the best version of himself.

“Consistency has been a goal for him, and I think he’s carried consistency over for a couple weeks now.”

Westmont starter Chad Stoner (3-1) got the pitching win while giving up just one earned run and striking out six in five innings. Three relievers combined for four shutout innings. Eric Oseguera, who had been sidelined with arm trouble for more than two years, made his season debut by retiring the side in order in the sixth.

“It’s been a long journey for (Oseguera) and I’m super-excited for him,” Ruiz said. “He’s worked really hard to get here so today was special for him just getting back on the mound, it was awesome to see him have success.”

Brady Renck hit a double and his first career homer during the opener. Renn Duncan hit a two-run homer in the nightcap, with Will Andersen (2-2) earning the pitching win.

Warriors crush Hope in volleyball

Fourth-ranked Westmont took a frosh approach to its sweep of a women’s volleyball double-header against Hope International at Murchison Gym.

“It was great to see all our freshmen get playing time,” coach Ruth McGolpin said. “It was fun to see that the future of Westmont volleyball will continue to stay bright.”

The Warriors (9-0, 6-0 GSAC) won the opener 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 and the nightcap by a 25-15, 25-20, 25-21 score.

Jessie Terlizzi was “a highlight … She was on fire in both matches,” McGolpin said. The 6-foot freshman pounded 13 kills from the right side in each match to the tune of a .434 hitting percentage.

Three other freshmen contributed, with Jordan Cusator and Phoebe Minch combining for 17 kills and Lilian Reininga getting 26 digs.

Senior outside hitter Hali Galloway had eight kills and an attack percentage of .313 in the first match. Sophomore middle Lexi Malone matched Terlizzi’s 13 kills in the second contest while hitting .542.

Westmont wins with late goal

Westmont College out-shot Hope International 18-6 but didn’t break through until the final minutes for its 1-0 women’s soccer road win.

Reese Davidson scored off Grace Hotaling’s assist with just 5:18 remaining as the Warriors (4-3, 4-0 GSAC) remained undefeated in league play.

Westmont took nine shots on goal to just two by Hope. Warrior goalkeepers Charlotte Chipembere and Gabi Haw had one save apiece.

Westmont’s men’s soccer team was trailing 1-0 against Hope as of Thursday’s deadline.

email: mpatton@newspress.com