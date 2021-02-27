COLLEGE ROUNDUP : Jones’ 22 points leads UCSB women to third-straight victory

Doris Jones’s big first quarter gave UCSB a lead it never relinquished in its 68-52 women’s basketball victory over UC Riverside at the Thunderdome on Friday.

Jones made all five of her shots including a three-pointer during the first period as the Gauchos raced to an 18-8 lead. She finished with 22 points, making 8-of-11 shots including both of her threes, as well as all four of his free throws.

The victory was the third in a row for UCSB (5-12, 5-8), pulling it into a tie with Riverside (7-10, 6-8) for seventh place in the Big West Conference.

The Gauchos shot 62.5% in the first half, with Danae Miller hitting a late three to second them into the break with a 37-23 lead. Miller made 3-of-5 attempts from three and finished with 11 points to go with nine assists and seven rebounds.

Anya Choice scored 11 points and Megan Anderson kept UCSB rolling in the third quarter, making a pair of threes while scoring all eight of her points during the period.

Taylor Mole added eight points and nine rebounds, helping the Gauchos dominate the backboards 40-22.

UCSB will celebrate Senior Night at the Thunderdome today at 5 p.m. when the two teams play again at 5 p.m.

WESTMONT 85, HOPE INTERNATIONAL 35

Sydney Brown scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the fourth-ranked Warriors completed their regular season with their ninth consecutive win in Fullerton.

Westmont (9-1, 6-0 GSAC) out-rebounded the Royals (1-6, 1-5) 53-19 and out-shot them 52.6% to 21.7%

Stefanie Berberabe scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half to lead the Warriors to a 49-21 lead. Gabriella Stoll added 11 points while Iyree Jarrett had 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Westmont’s next game will come in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament on March 12.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WESTMONT 115, HOPE INTERNATIONAL 99

Jared Brown poured in 38 points — matching the 12th-highest scoring total in school history — as the Warriors won a shootout in Fullerton.

Brown made 15-of-18 shots — 3-of-4 from three-point range — and added 3-of-4 free-throw shooting for Westmont (6-4, 3-2 Golden State Athletic Conference).

The Warriors out-shot the Royals 62.9% to 49.2%, but Hope (1-4, 1-4) stayed in the game by making 18-of-38 from three-point range (47.4%). Westmont doubled up the Royals in rebounds, 44-22.

Ajay Singh led the Warriors with 13 rebounds and scored 33 points. Westmont also got a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds from Tyler Austin. Hunter Sipe added 14 points and eight rebounds.

The two teams will play again today in Fullerton at 2:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

AZUSA PACIFIC 16, WESTMONT 5

The Cougars banged out 18 hits to halt the Warriors’ eight-game winning streak in the nonleague game at Azusa.

Josh Rego got two of Westmont’s hits which included a double. Andrew Bayard, Duncan Renn and Robbie Haw also doubled for the Warriors.

They will play host to Azusa today in a 2 p.m. doubleheader.

SOFTBALL

SAN DIEGO 5-4, UCSB 0-3

Three errors led to four unearned runs in the nightcap as the winless Gauchos were swept in a doubleheader in San Diego.

UCSB (0-5) lost the second game despite out-hitting the Toreros 8-5. Korie Thomas went 3-for-3 and had four hits on the day which included a pair of triples.

Madelyn McNally led off the second game with a triple and scored the Gauchos’ first run. She added an RBI single in the third. Sam Denehy also had an RBI single.

San Diego (3-5) will play host to UCSB again today at 1 p.m.

