COLLEGE ROUNDUP : Oregon slams UCSB winning streak with big comeback

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

UCSB pitcher Zach Torra registered eight strikeouts in 5 ⅓ innings of work on Friday in the Gauchos 7-6 loss against Oregon.

Tanner Smith hit UCSB’s first pitch for a home run and added a grand-slam during a six-run seventh inning as Oregon halted the Gauchos’ six-game winning streak by rallying for a 7-6 baseball victory at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on Friday.

UCSB starting pitcher Zach Torra allowed only two more hits and no runs after the solo homer, striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings.

Broc Mortensen led the Gauchos with three run-scoring hits: a two-run single in the first, an RBI single in the third, and a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh.

Cole Cummings went 3-for-5 for the Gauchos.

Oregon (3-2) and UCSB (6-2) will resume their four-game series today with a noon doubleheader.

HOPE 16-15, WESTMONT 13-1

Eight Warrior errors led to nine unearned runs to help the Royals pull out the first game.

Westmont (10-7, 4-2 Golden State Athletic Conference) hit three home runs in the opener — two by John Jensen and another by Zack Mendez. Thomas Rudinsky went 4-for-6 in the game.

Alex Stufft was 5-for-6 with three RBI in the two games. Hope (12-6, 4-2) roughed up the Warriors’ pitching for 24 hits on the day.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CAL POLY 76, UCSB 46

The Gauchos shot just 30% and committed 23 turnovers as the Mustangs snapped their four-game winning streak in San Luis Obispo.

Danae Miller led UCSB (6-13, 6-9 Big West Conference) with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting which included a pair of three-pointers. Megan Anderson and Taylor Mole added nine points apiece.

Cal Poly (12-9, 8-7) shot 49.3% overall, 43.5% from three, and scored 19 points off Gaucho turnovers.

The two teams will return to Mott Gym today at 2 p.m. to conclude the regular season.

SOFTBALL

CAL 7, UCSB 5

The Golden Bears scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to foil the Gauchos’ upset attempt.

Sam Denehy led UCSB (1-6) by going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

TRACK AND FIELD

NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Three Westmont College athletes have won NAIA All-America honors through the first three days of the National Indoor Track and Field Championships in South Dakota.

Madden Hundley earned the honor by finishing fifth place in the women’s mile run with a time of 5:08.85. Sydney Marr also won All-America recognition for the Warrior women by tying for eighth in the 25-pound throw with a heave of 16.71 meters (54-10).

For the Westmont men, Seth Wilmoth tied for sixth in the pole vault with a mark of 4.70 meters (15-5) to earn his fourth NAIA All-America recognition.

MEN’S TENNIS

ARIZONA 5, UCSB 2

The Gauchos took two matches off the 18th-ranked Wildcats — at the UCSB Recreation Courts to fall to 1-2 on the season.

Stefano Tsorotiotis won his match at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-3, while Pablo Masjuan pulled out a thriller at No. 5, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Arizona improved to 13-1.

WESTMONT 7, CAL LUTHERAN 2

The Warriors won the day’s last five matches to capture its first victory of the season at Cal Lutheran.

Westmont (1-3) was tied 2-2 after getting doubles wins from the teams of Callen Hein-Ethan Ha and Logan Thompson-Matthew Alleman.

Sebastian Vethan put the Warriors ahead with a 7-6, 6-2 sweep at No. 6 singles, Ha also won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4, at No. 2 singles, and Benjamin Saito clinched the decisive fifth point with a 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 5 singles.

Westmont also got wins from Hein at No. 3 and Alleman at No. 4.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

PEPPERDINE 7, UCSB 0

The Waves, ranked fourth in the NCAA, improved their record to 6-2 by beating the Gauchos (1-2) in Malibu.

Pepperdine has knocked off five nationally ranked teams this season and lost only to No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 UCLA.

email: mpatton@newspress.com