COLLEGE ROUNDUP : Rudinsky’s big day helps Westmont sweep baseball double-header

Alex Stufft’s three-run double in the eighth inning rallied Westmont to an 8-4 victory in the opener and Thomas Rudinsky capped his big day by homering in the nightcap as the Warriors swept Simpson of a baseball double-header on Friday at Russ Carr Field.

Jameson Kruger pitched Westmont to an 8-5 win in the second game.

Rudinsky went 4-for-8 on the day with four runs scored, blasting a triple in the opener.

Simpson, which was making its season debut, scored twice in the first inning of the opener. But John Jensen led off the bottom of the inning with a blast down the right-field line for this third home run of the season.

Jensen, a former Santa Barbara High and Santa Barbara City College star, also doubled in the game.

Stufft hit two doubles in the opener. Brady Renck, who drew the Warriors to within 4-3 with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, followed Stufft’s go-ahead double in the eighth with a two-run double of his own.

Alex Blasyk got the win in relief, allowing just one hit and no runs with two strikeouts over two innings.

Kruger got the win in the seven-inning nightcap, allowing just two runs and four hits over six innings. He struck out 10.

Simon Reid and Josh Rego both blasted RBI doubles during the first inning. Rego had two doubles in the game.

Westmont (3-3) will play Simpson in another double-header today beginning at 11 a.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VANGUARD 64, WESTMONT 62

The Warriors surrendered a five-point lead down the stretch, committing four costly turnovers in the last two minutes to lose their second-straight game to the Lions.

Abram Carrasco led Westmont (3-4, 0-2 Golden State Athletic Conference) with 27 points, making 8-of-16 field goals, 5-of-11 three-pointers, and 6-of-7 foul shots. But his one free-throw miss came with 13 seconds remaining on the front end of a one-and-one situation with the Warriors trailing 62-61.

The Warriors led by as many as 15 points, 33-18, and were up 35-24 at halftime.

A basket by Ajay Singh gave them a 51-42 margin, but they were outscored 22-11 during the final 11 minutes.

A steal by Isaac Davis led by a bank shot by James Moore to put Vanguard ahead 62-61 with 55 seconds remaining. Davis made a pair of foul shots with 11 seconds to go to give the Lions a 64-61 margin.

Westmont’s Jared Brown was fouled with one second remaining. He made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, but the Warriors couldn’t score after getting the rebound.

Cade Roth had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Westmont shot 39.2% to Vanguard’s 39% but was out-rebounded 41-30.

The two teams will play again at Murchison Gym tonight at 7 o’clock.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WESTMONT 83, SIMPSON 40

The Warriors, ranked No. 4 in this week’s NAIA National Poll, romped to their third-straight lopsided victory.

Westmont (4-1) has won its last three games by an average margin of 41.7 points.

Kaitlin Larson led the Warriors with 17 points while Aleena Cook came off the bench to add 14, making 5-of-6 shots and 4-of-4 free throws.

Stefanie Berberabe just missed a double-double with 12 points and eight assists. She also had three steals. Westmont scored 27 points off Simpson turnovers.

The Warriors out-shot the Redhawks 52.6% to 22.8% and out-rebounded them 47-28. Sydney Brown led Westmont with 10 rebounds while scoring nine points on 4-for-6 shooting.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

WESTMONT 6, WILLIAM JESSUP 0

The 14th-ranked Warriors evened their season record at 1-1 by sweeping all six matches in their Golden State Athletic Conference opener at Rocklin.

