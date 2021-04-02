COLLEGE ROUNDUP : Westmont has several senior moments to remain unbeaten in GSAC

Defenders Nick Ruiz and Zach Godeck celebrated their own Senior Day at Westmont College by leading the Warriors to another Golden State Athletic Conference men’s soccer shutout, blanking San Diego Christian 2-0.

Westmont (5-1-1, 4-0-1 GSAC) has allowed just one goal in five league matches.

“I’ve said it before: We have a couple of really elite captains that have done a great job,” coach Dave Wolf said. “It all starts with Nick and Zach, who have been our constants.”

They were honored during a pregame ceremony, along with Tyler Young and Jona Romero.

Romero made an impact in just the third minute, lofting a free kick from near midfield which Aldo Bacerril collected while making a run into the 18-yard box. He took one dribble and drilled his shot into the goal.

“There’s an awareness between those two that really starts with Jona,” Wolf said. “Aldo likes to get into good positions but Jona has to notice it. Jona has to watch him and see it developing and then Jona has to make that play.

“The awareness of what those guys have going on right now has definitely made an impact.”

The Warriors scored their second goal in the 36th minute after Samuel Tuscano was pulled down in the 18-yard box. Tuscano converted the penalty kick for his fifth goal of the season.

Westmont out-shot its opponent 16-to-7 which included a 6-to-2 advantage on frame. San Diego Christian falls to 5-5-0 and 1-4-0 in the GSAC.

MEN’S TENNIS

BIOLA 6, WESTMONT 1

Callen Hein earned the Warriors’ lone point, rallying to defeat Isaac Cordova 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 at No. 3 singles in the nonleague match in La Mirada.

Westmont dropped to 3-7 on the year while Biola, an NCAA Division 2 school, improved to 8-5.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

WESTMONT 3, VANGUARD 0

Two long service runs by setter Sydny Dunn — one for 12 points in the first set and another for 10 in the third — led the undefeated Warriors to a 25-13, 25-21, 25-13 sweep.

Westmont (11-0, 8-0 Golden State Athletic Conference) scored one-third of its points with Dunn at the service line.

“We hit our serving zones, so that was key,” coach Ruth McGolpin said. “With our serves, we kept them on their heels with who they could set.”

Hali Galloway led in kills with 10 while Madison Morrison had a team-high 19 digs.

“Our defense was the difference maker,” McGolpin said. “Madison Morrison was phenomenal … Not just in her defense, but in her poise. She set some great high-ball sets, using her hands on some. They were beautiful.”

The Warriors clinched at least a share of the GSAC’s West Division championship with their win over Vanguard (9-9, 5-7) and, due to tiebreaker rules, an automatic berth in the NAIA National Tournament. They can clinch the regular-season title outright when they play host to second-place San Diego Christian (10-7, 6-4) tonight and Saturday.

“That is step two in our championship week,” McGolpin said of the Vanguard win. “We know we have a couple of tough matches coming up this weekend. We will be prepared.”

