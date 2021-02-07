College Roundup : Westmont men takes down Simpson

For the second time in as many nights, the Warriors were money from distance.

After sinking a team-record 19 three-pointers in Friday’s win, the Warriors (4-2) made 15 three’s en route to a 90-84 victory over Simpson.

Westmon’s Ajay Singh led all scorers with 28 points, as he made 12 of his 18 attempts from the floor. Abram Carrasco added 12 points and six rebounds, and Cade Roth and Jared Brown each chipped in 11 points in the win. Brown had a team-high eight assists.

Westmont jumped out to a 11-3 lead in the early going, but the Redhawks battled back and kept things close in the first half. They took a 31-30 lead with 4:30 to go in the first half, their only lead of the night.

The Warriors held a 40-35 advantage at halftime and kept their foot on the gas in the second half. They jumped ahead 69-59 with 7:48 left, but Simpson pulled within three, 73-70, with 4:49 left. The Warriors responded with a 10-2 run over the next two minutes of game action to take an 11-point lead, 83-72.

Westmont maintained a 10-point lead with a minute remaining, eventually closing out the game to secure the win.

The Warriors will travel to Costa Mesa on Tuesday to take on Vanguard. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Westmont women’s basketball postponed

The Warriors game against Hope International was postponed on Saturday.

Westmont (3-1 overall, 2-0 in Golden State Athletic Conference) had defeated Hope twice this week, including a 95-57 victory on Friday night.

The Warriors are scheduled to be back in action Friday when they host Simpson.

Long Beach State 70, UCSB 55

The Gauchos dropped their fifth consecutive game on Saturday as they fell to the Big West Conference leader for the second time in as many nights.

Long Beach (11-1, 10-0 in Big West) led by as many as 20 points late in Saturday’s contest to come away with the victory.

For UCSB (2-11, 2-7 in Big West) Taylor Mole led all scores with 20 points. Anya Choice added 11 points and Danae Miller finished with 10 points and three rebounds.

The Beach was led by Justina King, who scored a team high 17 points in the win to go along with nine assists and six rebounds. Jasmine Hardy added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Patricia Chung finished with 13 points.

The Gauchos will be back in action to host Hawaii on Friday.

BASEBALL

Benedcitine 9, Westmont 2

Benedictine 6, Westmont 5 (7 innings)

The Redhawks (5-1) got the best of the Warriors (1-3) on Saturday, as they took both games of the double header.

In Game One, Westmont trailed 3-1 through six innings only to see the Redhawks blow the game open late. Benedictine scored six times in the eighth to pull away in the opener.

In Game Two, Wesmont jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning. Josh Rego led off the inning with a solo homerun. Robbie Haw and John Jensen nothed back to back run-scoring doubles and an RBI single by Daniel Netz rounded out the scoring.

Each team scored in the fifth, which included a solo homer by Westmont’s Alex Stufft.

Things fell apart for the Warriors in the top of the sixth, as the Redhawks scored five runs, including four unearned. Casey Lederman’s three-run home run capped the scoring.

Westmont threatened in the bottom half of the inning and had runners on second and third with no outs. A groundout followed by a double play ended the inning.

The Warriors will be back in action on Friday, with a double header against Simpson.

