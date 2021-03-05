COLLEGE ROUNDUP : Westmont women seeded No. 2 for NAIA; men denied berth

Westmont College got four points from Stefanie Berberabe in the final 32 seconds to turn a tied game to a 70-66 women’s basketball victory at Point Loma on Thursday just two hours after learning it had been seeded No. 2 for the NAIA National Basketball Tournament.

The Warriors (10-1), who got 23 points from Lauren Tsuneishi and 17 from Berberabe, will open the NAIA Tournament on March 13 in Lewiston, Idaho against the winner of the Montana Western-Benedictine Mesa, Az. game.

The Westmont men’s team failed to receive an at-large berth.

In men’s volleyball, No. 4 UCSB got 12 kills from Keenan Sanders and nine more with five service aces from Ryan Wilcox to sweep No. 13 UC San Diego 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 at Robertson Gym.

In men’s soccer, Tyler Young scored in the 10th minute on an assist from Michael Palmer as Westmont (2-1, 2-0 GSAC) netted a 1-0 win over Hope International (0-3, 0-2).

In women’s soccer, Bri Johnson scored off Teagan Matye’s assist in the 62nd minute as Westmont (2-2, 2-0) blanked Hope (2-1, 1-1) 1-0.

All four of Westmont’s women’s volleyball matches this week have been canceled after a positive test for COVID-19 was revealed shortly before the start of Tuesday’s contest at Hope. School and GSAC officials are working on make-up dates for the missed conference matches.

