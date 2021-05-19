College Signing Day at Pioneer Valley High

SANTA MARIA — More than 300 seniors at Pioneer Valley High School who plan to take their education to the next level attended a drive-through College Signing Day on May 3.

The event started at 5 p.m. and wrapped up about 7 p.m. in the bus loading/unloading zone near the administration/library buildings, according to Melani Teixeira, Panther Career Center specialist.

Students received a blank pennant to fill out with their name, the school they have committed to and an engraved pen to keep. The celebration also included music, balloons, mascots and a photo opportunity.

The seniors are on their way to UC’s, CSU’s, Allan Hancock College, other colleges and universities as well as the military.

