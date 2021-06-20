Color that cat green!

Dear Naked Emperors, aka Santa Barbara County Supervisors,

How could this be? Your report mentions renewable energy and a Caterpillar diesel generator in the same sentence? I thought Santa Barbara County and the state were going fossil-free posthaste? I hate to interrupt your meaningless and hypocritical virtue signaling here. but let’s consider the context.

The county has amended all of our utility contracts (public and private) to forgo getting energy from PG&E in order to contract with a public energy consortium known as 3CE energy. 3CE energy was sold to the public that it would deliver “absolutely reliable” green-house-gas (ghg) free energy.

Nonetheless, the county is now building a roof-top solar panel array at its government center in Santa Maria to augment 3CE energy, along with additional redundant battery backup.

All that begs the question, as our region’s premier professional green energy virtual signalers, have you not the fortitude to forgo what you would otherwise deem an existential climate-threatening diesel generator backup to an already overly redundant source of green energy power? What would Greta have to say about this? What about SBCAN? 350.org? The Fearless Grandmothers? And, all the other people arrayed against the use and production of fossil fuels?

Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom and your board are in the process of eliminating both the production and use of fossil fuels.

Accordingly, you recite the rhetoric that we have less than 10 years to save the planet from irreversible harm. Yet you are buying a brand spanking new diesel generator because you obviously don’t have enough confidence in your redundant green energy schemes to keep the lights on. Where are you going to get the diesel once you run the oil industry out of the county and country?

Of course, that is only the half of it. The inconvenient truth is that no one can make the steel to hold up the solar panels without the use of fossil fuels.

Nor can anyone manufacture a wind turbine without the use of fossil fuels. Nor can they produce the raw materials for batteries.

California pretends to be showing the world the way to a ghg-free existence, except for the fact that it is all a lie. The truth is California has to import more electricity, oil and gas, than any other state in the union.

To whatever degree we have weaned ourselves off of oil and gas produced in California or Alaska, we have increased imports from the Middle East.

Adding insult to injury? California is so overloaded with midday solar energy production it pays Arizona to take it off our hands!

This brings up the problem with this whole alternative energy scheme. You can’t produce wind or solar 24/7. And you can’t store it adequately.

Therefore, you need to back up if there is a critical need for uninterrupted reliable power that includes — gasp — oil and gas fuel sources.

If you don’t believe me, watch Michael Moore’s — yes, that Michael Moore — “Planet of the Humans.” He exposes the fact that green energy is not green and that all the empty hypocritical virtue signaling we routinely see, ad nauseam, is simply par for the plastic astro-turf course.

In conclusion, there is no scenario whatsoever in our energy future when we won’t need fossil fuels, nor the essential 6,000 byproducts of the same, such as plastic.

Nevertheless, activists are cutting off these reliable energy sources leaving us without the luxury of a backup plan that they themselves deem necessary for their own operations. The county should therefore change its climate vision mission statement.

It now reads one climate, one county, one future. Add to that, one diesel generator.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.