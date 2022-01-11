Colorado Democrat Ed Perlmutter won’t seek reelection to Congress

By DEREK DRAPLIN

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., announced he won’t seek reelection this year in Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, adding to a growing list of Democrats not running for reelection in the midterms.

Rep. Perlmutter, who first won election to the district in 2006, said in a statement that he’s not seeking reelection in order to “pass the torch to the next generation of leaders.”

The district currently includes parts of Jefferson and Adams counties, but redistricting has added Park, Teller, Fremont, and Custer counties – which overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election – as well as Lake and Chaffee counties, which strongly favored Joe Biden.

The district’s 2022 race is rated as solidly Democrat (D +3) by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

“[The 7th District’s] got the best of Colorado in it and even though the numbers are slightly tighter we will win,” Rep. Perlmutter said. “I’ve never shied away from a challenge but it’s time for me to move on and explore other opportunities.”

Rep. Perlmutter is the 26th Democrat to opt out of running for reelection in the midterms, in which Republicans expect to pick up a significant number of congressional seats.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday congratulated the congressman, calling him “one of the most dedicated and effective fighters for this state.”