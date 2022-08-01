Colorado secretary of state’s office OKs Tina Peters’ recount request

By ROBERT DAVIS

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – The Colorado secretary of state’s office on Thursday approved a statewide primary election recount for indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who’s seeking the Republican nomination for secretary of state.

Lynn Zamora Wilson’s request for a recount in the primary race for state Senate District 9 was also granted. Both candidates were required to submit payments to the secretary of state’s office to trigger the recount process.

The recounts come after the secretary of state’s office certified the results of the 2022 primary elections on Monday.

“The recounts will be conducted in accordance with the law, and will be finished by August 4,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement, adding that all counties “have been notified” to begin the recount process.

Ms. Peters, who has made unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, is facing several criminal charges for her alleged actions in connection with an election system security breach.

According to election results, Ms. Peters fell short in the primary to Pam Anderson, the former Republican clerk for Jefferson County. Anderson earned more than 268,000 votes compared to the more than 180,000 ballots cast for Peters.

During the recount, all counties will work with a bipartisan canvassing board to conduct a “logic and accuracy” (LAT) test of the primary election results, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Following the LAT test, counties will rescan the ballots cast in the SOS race. El Paso County will be responsible for rescanning the ballots cast in the Senate District 9 race.