Colorful calendars

Lori Mole is a Santa Maria artist who was recently featured in a News-Press article about her participation in the Chelsea Biennale Exhibition in New York City.

There’s one hidden in every painting for the month in the new calendar designed by Lori Mole, a Santa Maria artist who was recently featured in a News-Press article about her participation in the Chelsea Biennale Exhibition on view through Dec. 31 at the Amsterdam Whitney Gallery in New York City.

“There’s a hidden heart in every painting. Sometimes, it just happens. Sometimes I add it in because I love to paint,” said Ms. Mole, a contemporary painter who combines her background of graphic design, art and music to create “The Music Series.”

Tiny, her studio cat, is posing as “Cover Girl 2023” on the desk-size calendars, which are 4.25-by-8.25 inches.

Each month has a name —- “Coffee 1st” for January, “How Sweet It Is” for February, “On the Porch” for March, etc.

The calendars cost $14 each or $65 for a package of five and $120 for 10.

“Many order 25 or more at a time so this makes it easier and reasonable with free shipping. My largest order for a company was 80.They make great client gifts, and art appreciators, neighbors and coworkers love them. They’re the perfect size in your kitchen, by your computer or even while traveling in your RV,” said Ms. Mole, who grew up in the small farm town of Orland, playing the piano and clarinet and marching in “Mr. Fairlee’s band.”

At left, January: “Coffee 1st”. Center, February: “How Sweet It Is”. At right, March: “On the Porch”

At left, April: “Derecek!”. Center, May: “Spring Surprise!”. At right, June: “Front Row Seat!”

At left, July: “She Rocks”. Center, August: “Summer Nights”. At right, September: “Clarino!”

At left, October: “Pumpkin Spice Girls”. Center, November: “PomPom Season!”. At right, December: “Santa Rocks”

While living in the Sonoma County wine country for more than 30 years, she operated her own galleries and became the marketing director for a stone sculptor in Healdsburg for 10 years.

“However, creating my own work was always my passion. I was the selected artist for the Sedona Jazz on the Rocks Festival. My goal to exhibit at ART expo in New York came true in 2018 when I was picked up by Amsterdam Whitney Gallery. My artwork is collected by music lovers from coast to coast,” said Ms. Mole.

In 2014, she moved to Santa Barbara County to be with her family.

“I created a magical studio space out of a Golf Cart/Hog Pen garage,” she said. “The gallery names me in Art in America as one of its Emerging Contemporary Masters. I have been creative my whole life, but the ‘Music Series’ took hold in 1992. Thirty years later, it still proves to be popular. Everyone loves music — it is the universal language.”

