‘Coloring Motion Pictures’ at Ojai Library

Simon Quiroz, a Cal State Channel Islands assistant professor of art, will discuss “Coloring Motion Pictures” at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

This program is part of the Cal State Channel Islands’ Library Lecture Series, presented in collaboration with the Ventura County Library.

The brief talk introduces concepts and tools on how to go from recording images that on the surface look flat and deprived of color to making them look vibrant and colorful for TV and cinema.

Along with this talk, two additional Library Lecture Series programs are scheduled for the coming weeks.

Dr. Colleen Delaney will discuss “Chumash Presence Past and Present” at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Hill Road Library, 1070 S. Hill Road, Ventura. And Dr. Rainer F. Buschmann will talk about “Primitive Art in Civilized Places” at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Ojai Library.

These programs are free.

For more information, contact Ron Solórzano, regional ibrarian, at 805-218-9146 or ron.solorzano@ventura.org.

— Dave Mason