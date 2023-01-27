‘Colors of Love’ at Center Stage Theater

SANTA BARBARA —Transform Through Arts will present 10 dance companies in “Colors of Love” Feb. 8 at the Center Stage Theater.

The multicultural dance show will start at 8 p.m. at the theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara.

“Colors of Love” is a variety Valentine dance show featuring singer Terrill Williams Carter. The dance styles range from Latin to samba, belly dance and Argentine tango.

General admission costs $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets are $25 for students.

To purchase, go to www.centerstagetheater.org.

— Caleb Beeghly