‘Colors of Love’ set for Aug.14

SANTA BARBARA — The sixth annual “Colors of Love” will be presented at 8 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Center Stage Theater.

“Colors of Love” is a diverse dance show that features professional dancers and singers. The performances range from Latin and samba to Japanese drums, belly dancing and Argentine tango.

The show will feature musicians Terrill Wiliams Carter and Kanga LaVrado.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door and $25 for students. To purchase, go to centerstagetheater.org.

Proceeds benefit Art Without Limits, a nonprofit that mentors young artists.

For more information, visit www.transformthrougharts.org.

— Marilyn McMahon