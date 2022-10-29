Colorthon 2022 fundraiser set for today in Vandenberg Village

The 2022 Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon 5K takes place today at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.

The popular family friendly fundraising event will begin with registration at 8 a.m. in the club parking lot.

Registrations and sponsorships will help the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation raise funds to purchase new equipment and materials for the Rehabilitation Services Department serving LVMC, the Comprehensive Care Center and Lompoc Health – North H Center.

The purchases of the new rehabilitative equipment and materials will drastically improve the department’s ability to care for patients of all functional levels, effectively and efficiently.

The untimed event is open to everyone — runners, walkers, joggers and anyone who just wants to have a fun morning while supporting the foundation.

At the Colorthon, participants will run or walk a pre-arranged 5K course through a series of “color stations,” where volunteers will toss colored powder, or cornstarch, at runners.

Registration is open for sign-up as individuals, a family or in a group. Everyone will start off together, moving at their own pace through various “color stations.”

Registration is $35 for each adult, $30 each for a team of 4 and $15 each for participants ages 5 to 12.

Carpooling is strongly recommended. Also, Clubhouse Road will be closed for a short period of time immediately after the event begins.

The Mission Club will offer breakfast burritos for sale at a cost of $8, including tea or coffee. See lhdfoundation.org for more information and updates.

