Colorthon planned in Vandenberg Village

COURTESY PHOTO

The 2021 Colorthon will take place Oct. 30 in Vandenberg Village.

VANDENBERG VILLAGE — Registration is now open for the 2021 Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon 5K Oct. 30 at the Mission Club.

After a short hiatus — and in a new location — the benefit will begin with registration at 8 a.m. in the club parking lot.

Participants will run or walk a pre-arranged 5-kilometer course through a series of “color stations” where volunteers will toss colored powder (actually, cornstarch) at runners.

This untimed event is open to everyone who wants to come out and have a fun morning while supporting the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.

Registration is open for sign-up as individuals, a family or in a group. Everyone will start off together, moving at their own pace through various “color stations” where enthusiastic volunteers will shower participants with dyed cornstarch.

The pre-registration form may be found at lhdfoundation.org/colorthon. Sign-up by Oct. 20 for a discount or register at 8 a.m. the day of the event at the Mission Club. Pre-registration cost is $30 for each adult; $25 each for a Team of 4 and $15 each for participants age 12 and younger. Registration the day of the event is $35 for each adult; $30 each for a Team of 4 and $15 each for participates age 12 and younger.

Numerous sponsorship levels are also available. Call Outreach Coordinator Karen Ortiz at 805-875-8868 for more information.

The 2021 Colorthon will help raise funds to purchase an advanced MRI machine for Lompoc Valley Medical Center. The new MRI will enable faster scan times, higher image quality, more automation and better resolution to allow new types of imaging.

As of Sept. 1, 2021, masks are recommended, but not required, for this event.

Health and safety protocols are subject to change based on federal, state and local government policies. See lhdfoundation.org for more information and updates.

— Dave Mason