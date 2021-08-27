Comedy at Santa Barbara Bowl

SANTA BARBARA — Jo Koy will perform at 7:30 tonight at the Santa Barbara Bowl during a weekend of comedy.

The comedian is fresh off the release of his Netflix special, “Comin’ In Hot” and is on the first leg of his Just Kidding World Tour.

The entertainment will continue with Sebastian Maniscalo performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The show by the comedian, author and actor is part of his Nobody Does This Tour.

Doors open at 6 each night.

Parking is available at nearby Santa Barbara High School for $15.

To purchase tickets for the shows or learn about the bowl’s health and safety policies, go to www.sbbowl.com.

— Dave Mason