Comedy Pet Theatre comes to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — Comedy Pet Theatre and its rescued cats and dogs will take the stage at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St.

The show will feature acts such as the Dog Classroom, the Amazing House-Cats and the Animal Train Station, along with human acrobats, mimes and contortionists.

The pets were rescued by Gregory Popovich, a fourth-generation circus performer born in Ukraine. In addition to presenting the animals, Mr. Popovich will perform juggling feats.

Comedy Pet Theatre has been in residency since 2006 at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Tickets cost $10 to $40. To purchase, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/popovich-comedy-pet-theatre-santa-barbara-ca-tickets-496580976067.

More about Comedy Pet Theatre will appear in Friday’s News-Press.

— Dave Mason