Comedy show to benefit Foodbank

COURTESY PHOTOS

A Foodbank benefit will feature an impressive lineup, headlined by Ahmed Al-Kadri (second from the left), an actor/comedian with an upcoming Netflix special.

Everyone could use a laugh nowadays, and some in the community could use food.

Local comedy production Bear Cave Comedy fulfills both with a fundraising show for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The virtual show will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The recommended donation for tickets is $10, but Bear Cave will accept whatever donors are comfortable giving.

Samantha Bearman, owner of Bear Cave Productions, frequently produces comedy shows for a cause. On Saturday, she is holding a virtual show to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Ahmed Al-Kadri, an actor/comedian with an upcoming Netflix special, will headline the show.

TikTok comedian star Ta’Vi; Kaycee Conlee, who has been seen on “The Tonight Show” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and won Florida’s Funniest Female in 2019; local comedian Evan Lopez and a special guest will also bring laughs.

A previous Bear Cave show provided more than 2,000 meals through the Foodbank. This show aims to provide 10,000 meals.

“We recognize that the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been working tirelessly to ensure that the Santa Barbara County residents have access to food and supplies despite the need growing at an astronomical rate,” Bear Cave Productions owner Samantha Bearman said in a news release.

“Santa Barbara takes care of one another, and while we have been called to care for one another more this year than most, we continue to not shy away from the call,” she said.

Ms. Bearman, a Santa Barbara local, regularly produces philanthropic shows. Previously, she has supported the Alzheimer’s Association, Planned Parenthood and the American Heart Association.

She competed for Jimmy Kimmel’s Funniest College Student in America and was a semifinalist in the 2019 Ventura Harbor Comedy Festival.

She delivers relatable performances on dating, millennial life, family and living in an expensive city.

Tickets for Saturday’s show can be purchased at bearcavecomedy.simpletix.com.

