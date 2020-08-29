Comic lovers, rejoice!

Teen Graphic Novel Club kicks off at Goleta Valley Library

Fans of art, comics and graphic novels will be thrilled to learn that Goleta Valley Library is introducing the Teen Graphic Novel Club for everyone between the ages of 13 and 17 who loves comics and wants to connect with other like-minded individuals.

Each month the club will focus on a unique genre, represented by a hand-picked assortment of graphic novels. For September, the genre is High Fantasy, and the club will discuss “Nimona” by Noelle Stevenson and “Wynd: Issue #1” by James Tynion IV.

Members are encouraged to read either or both options and to bring their insights to the virtual meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30 to share with others.

One-hour sessions will be held once a month, using the platform GoToMeeting.

All of the books discussed in the Teen Graphic Novel Club are available on Hoopla, one of the library’s popular digital platforms that has a wide selection of unique graphic novels and comics in eBook form – all of them instantly accessible and completely free with a Goleta Valley Library card.

If you don’t have a library card already, you can register for an eCard through the catalog and start downloading titles through the Hoopla app or website right away.

Starting in October, members of the Teen Graphic Novel Club can also earn community service hours each month by participating in a discussion leader role and contributing to the club’s WordPress blog. More information will be provided at the Sept. 30 meeting.

Those wearing costumes to the meeting will be featured on Instagram: @goletavalleylibrary.

More information can be found on the Goleta Valley Library website, www.goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org. Questions about this program can be sent via email to the website with the subject line “Teen Graphic Novel Club.”