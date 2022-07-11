‘Coming Together’ exhibit features work of SB Fiber Arts Guild members

COURTESY PHOTO

“Coming Together,” an exhibit of the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild, will be on display at the Goleta Valley Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., through July 28.



“Coming Together” for the first time in more than two years, the amazing skills and artistry of the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild are currently on exhibit in the lobby of the Goleta Valley Library.

On display is a wide variety of handcrafted items that have been assembled, knit, woven, stitched, felted and naturally dyed by nearly two dozen guild members from Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ojai and Ventura. Some items are available for purchase, directly supporting local artisans.

Since March 2020, guild members have only met once in person; in August 2021 for Natural Dye Day in the Park. Fortunately, members were able to maintain a connection to each other during the most difficult months of the pandemic to the present, with stories shared in the guild newsletter and monthly Zoom meetings, and by safely participating in the production of thousands of cloth masks for Santa Barbara County and beyond.

Due to the resourcefulness of the Guild Board, monthly Zoom meetings became an opportunity to “visit” the studios and workshops of renowned fiber artists as they discussed their work, allowing inspired conversations regarding materials, technique and the joys of the creative process.

The exhibit at the Goleta Valley Library is a delightful example of how “Coming Together” as community members dedicated to their craft can inspire and uplift others during challenging times.

The “Coming Together” exhibit will be on display at the library through July 28 (the exhibit is closed on mondays). Exhibit Hours are Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta.

— Neil Hartstein