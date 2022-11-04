COMING UP IN SANTA BARBARA NEWS-PRESS WEEKEND

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSThe Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa performs Thursday morning before more than 1,100 fourth- through sixth-graders at The Granada. The students, who were from Santa Barbara Unified and Goleta Union school districts, clearly enjoyed the UCSB Arts & Lectures program. For more about the concert, see the “Life & the Arts” section in Saturday’s debut edition of Santa Barbara News-Press Weekend. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Walk To End Alzheimer’s Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.