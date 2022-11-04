Home Featured COMING UP IN SANTA BARBARA NEWS-PRESS WEEKEND
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
The Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa performs Thursday morning before more than 1,100 fourth- through sixth-graders at The Granada. The students, who were from Santa Barbara Unified and Goleta Union school districts, clearly enjoyed the UCSB Arts & Lectures program. For more about the concert, see the “Life & the Arts” section in Saturday’s debut edition of Santa Barbara News-Press Weekend.
