Coming up with a master plan after the midterms

PURELY POLITICAL

By James Buckley

Nearly everything that could go wrong in the 2022 election, kind of did go wrong. So you and millions of other free-market-libertarian-conservative members of this fractured society have probably turtled up yet again in an effort to avoid the smirks and smarm of the Pelosis, the Clintons, the Bidens, and of the other ruling families and individuals who believe they are so much better, certainly way smarter and more deserving, than we are.

Those folks now have even more reasons to believe they are indeed cleverer than our sadly unprepared group after having successfully dumped this so-far-left-of-center-it-can-no-longer-see-the-middle-of-the-road administration on an unsuspecting public.

Rather than listening to the news or conservative talk shows in your car, you now tune into the Comedy Channel or ’60s and ’70s music on XM Radio while driving. If you’re like me, instead of catching up with Jesse or Tucker on Fox, you may have reverted to watching “I Love Lucy” reruns or romantic comedies (though, truth be told I could watch “Sleepless in Seattle” or “Notting Hill” another dozen times with little prodding). If you prefer non-woke cop shows, episodes of “NYPD Blue” are available (and I have it on good authority that its star sleeps on the right side of the bed).

If that’s you, take heart. As a member of the moribund California branch of the nearly defunct, almost dead, in-need-of-serious resuscitation Republican Party, you’ve become accustomed to losing. You (and I) are good at it.

The Democrats’ plan worked. Their operatives changed the rules just before the election, allowing them to harvest votes by the bushel basket in the dead of night.

“Don’t worry if we’re losing when you go to bed,” Democratic voters were told. “We’ll be ahead by the morning.” That was the mantra, and it proved to be accurate.

Now that Democrats have as much power as they had hoped and certainly more than they had planned — having won virtually every close race in the recent election and increased their dominance in the Senate by one seat — they no doubt have every intention of influencing who the next speaker of the House will be.

Oh yes, he’ll probably be a “Republican,” but Democrats will try to maneuver the selection so that it won’t be anyone substantial, not someone with an agenda. There just may be enough spaghetti-spined representatives in the House with an R after their name who’d just as soon be Democrats, so it may be possible to name a Democrat as speaker.

But, as small as the Republican majority is in the House of Representatives, it is still a majority. A strong majority leader and an even stronger speaker will be required to whip discipline into an often-unruly bunch, but if backbone-deprived RINOS can be convinced they’ll be out of a job if they fail to comply, we could hold out for the next election season.

If we do (and it’s a big if), and the Republican Party can figure out how to reap its own harvest of votes by the bushel basket, we can begin to recover by 2025 (though after my own 2022 prognostication fiasco, I no longer make bets on the future).

However, we need a plan. A bold no-nonsense blueprint for a better America.

First, we make a list of the top five problems facing the country; then we offer solutions to fix each one. For example:

1) Open Southern Border and the millions of border crossers now living in the U.S.

2) The homeless encampments sullying downtown American cities.

3) Energy, its cost, and availability.

4) The union-controlled public education monopoly.

5) The explosion of crime, including everything from murder and rape to petty theft, pickpocketing, and shoplifting.

The Southern Border

Only U.S. citizens and bona fide tourists should be allowed entry to the U.S. at any border point.

All those who’ve entered and have decided to stay illegally will not be eligible to collect any kind of payment or help from a federal government entity. If “sanctuary” cities, counties, or states want to subsidize criminality, that’s their prerogative. But at the federal level, there should be little to no money spent on the care or upkeep of anyone here without a visa or valid asylum.

The border will remain closed until all those who’ve applied legally have been given a response from the U.S. on whether they’ll be allowed to enter and/or stay. After that, we can vote on whether to continue to take in the rest of the world or shut it off (as we did from the mid-1920s to 1965). We need time to absorb what we have now.

Let’s prosecute anyone in the country without a valid visa who commits a crime. Any crime. If convicted, do your time, pay your fine, and then out you go, never to return to the United States. That includes all the family members who came here through your auspices.

Reduce by an equal amount federal grants or allowances to any state, county, or city, whose budget includes payments for people here illegally.

THE HOMELESS SITUATION

First, determine how many military veterans we’re dealing with. Whatever that number is, those folks will get first dibs at any proposal or program meant to clean up the encampments that have besotted our cities and towns. They’re vets, so they’ll understand. They need showers, toilets, kitchens, beds, and a roof over their heads. We can do that. Whatever we provide should be dignified.

And, if building small living units is required, whatever we build shouldn’t cost a fortune. Any vet willing and capable will be paid a decent wage to help in the construction of his and other living units.

As for the rest of those in cardboard shacks and canvas tents on the sidewalks of our cities, they’ll be forced to move to designated areas. Those willing to help build living units will be paid to do so. Others with serious mental deficiencies will be ordered to medical facilities. For those who wonder about the expense, believe me, whatever we do will be cheaper than putting them up in hotels and motels.

We’ll continue this in next week’s column. Any of your ideas will be welcomed.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes questions or comments at jimb@substack.com. Readers are invited to visit jimb.substack.com, where Jim’s Journals are on file. He also invites people to subscribe to Jim’s Journal.