Graduating Dos Pueblos High School senior Chloe Watson holds a miniature statue of a baby while posing on stage during Dos Pueblos High School’s commencement at Scott O’Leary Field.



At left, Winnie the Pooh is featured on a graduating Dos Pueblos High School senior’s cap. The cap also has a quote from Winnie the Pooh (as written by author A.A. Milne): “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” At right, congratulatory balloons grace the San Marcos High School commencement. (RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS)

At left, the San Marcos High School Maddrigal performs during the school’s graduation.

At right, the SBHS Class of 2021 gives a standing ovation during the dedication of Ahrlenny Hernandez’s diploma. Ahrlenny, who died in 2019, was commemorated by her friends and family. (ANNELISE HANSHAW/NEWS-PRESS)

Students carry the Santa Barbara High School Dons emblem around Peabody Stadium during graduation.

High schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District celebrated their graduating classes Wednesday with words, songs, smiles and emotion.

Students enjoyed their commencements at their high school stadiums, and the sight differed from a year ago when COVID-19 meant stricter restrictions. This year felt and looked more like a traditional graduation, which meant a lot to the students and their families.