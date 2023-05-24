Commencement slated for over 90 former inmates

By LIAM HIBBERT

NEWS-PRESS CORRESPONDENT

Ninety-two formerly incarcerated individuals will participate in graduation ceremonies from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 1.

The celebration will take place in Santa Barbara at the Mar Monte Hotel and in Santa Maria at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge in honor of their accomplishments from the Day Reporting Centers.

The commencement proceedings are in honor of the clients, who have successfully completed the comprehensive reentry program. Many of their families will be in attendance, while participants will receive their completion certificates as well as certificates of achievement from Senator Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara; Assemblymember Gregg Hart, D-Santa Barbara, and Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

As in the previous ceremonies, Community Partner awards and special recognition awards, including Client of the Year and Community Service, will be presented. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown will serve as keynote speaker to applaud the effort and accomplishments of the graduates to better their lives.

All of the graduates are former state prisoners who were referred to the DRCs from their parole agents and have participated voluntarily. Clients work with case managers and employment specialists to set specific vocational, educational and personal goals.

The range of topics in the program include, but are not limited to, substance abuse treatment, cognitive behavioral intervention, employment services, career planning, school counseling, transitional housing support and service opportunities.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Community Solutions opened the Day Reporting Centers in 2010.

