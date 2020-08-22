Comment period open for eviction ordinance

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara released a public comment draft of the proposed just cause eviction and relocation assistance ordinance on Friday.

The public is invited to comment on the draft until Oct. 2. Comments can be mailed to City Attorney Ariel Calonne at acalonne@santabarbaraca.gov. Public comments will be presented to the city’s Ordinance Committee Oct. 20, according to a news release.

Last Tuesday, the Ordinance Committee voted unanimously to recommend that the ordinance provide cash relocation assistance equal to 1½ months’ rent to tenants who are forced to move through a no-fault eviction. The public comment package is available for download at www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/attorney/rental_housing_information.asp.

A Spanish translation of the ordinance will be available by Sept. 8.

